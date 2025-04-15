A Bittersweet Celebration: NACC Anniversary/Award Night Showcases Both the Sublime and the Ridiculous

By Keem Abdul

Prior to its commencement, organizers of the 65th anniversary Dinner and Night of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) had billed it as an ‘unforgettable’ evening, which would bring together dignitaries, business leaders and stakeholders instrumental in enhancing the economic collaboration between two great nations – the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the United States of America, and would feature a rich programme emblematic of the impactful journey of the NACC over the past 65 years. ‘This event”, they said in a statement, ‘is not just a celebration of our past but a platform for envisioning our future together in trade, investment, and mutual prosperity.’

The event, which took place at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island on Saturday, April 12, 2025 was unforgettable alright – but not always for the right reasons.

It was certainly a power-packed evening of speeches and discourses centered on the anniversary theme, ‘The Power of Co-operation: 65 years of Optimizing Nigerian-American Economic Relations’, award presentations, networking and photo opportunities against the backdrop of great entertainment. Among the highlights of the evening was the formal inauguration of the organization’s new (and 20th) President, Alhaji Sheriff Balogun. Other activities included the unveiling of the NACC Leadership Team and Strategic Initiatives to strengthen bilateral trade between Nigeria and the USA; the official launch of the NACC multi-storey building project; and the induction of 40 new members into the Chamber, among others.

Among the distinguished personalities who graced the occasion were the Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of Africa Finance Corporation; the Special Guest of Honour, in the person of the Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, HE, Kashim Shettima; the Chief Host, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; and Princess Wofai Samuel, the acting Director-General of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce.

Another highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards in various categories to deserving Nigerians and Americans. Among the awardees were the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal and Kaduna, Akwa Ibom and Lagos State counterparts – Governors Uba Sani; Umo Bassey Eno; and the aforementioned Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Also honoured on the night were Aare Afe Babalola, CFR, SAN, foremost legal titan, Founder and Chancellor of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD); Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, Chairman, Elizade Group; Col. Sani Bello (rtd.), former Military Governor of Kano State and CEO, Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited – who happens to be the major sponsor of the event ; His Excellency, Americo de Oliveira dos Ramos, Prime Minister of Sao Tome y Principe and former Governor of that country’s Central Bank; Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass, GCON, Speaker of Nigeria’s Federal House of Representatives; Sen. Jubrin Barau, CFR, Deputy Senate President; Dr. John Momoh, OON, Chairman/CEO, Channels Media Group; Mrs. Catherine Uju-Ifejika, CFR, Chairman/CEO, Brittania-U Nigeria Limited; Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, MD/CEO, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); Otunba Bimbola Ashiru, Chairman/CEO, O’dua Investment Company Limited; Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Hon. Minister for Trade, Investment and Industry; Prince Arthur Eze, Chairman/CEO, Oranto Petroleum Nigeria Limited; Chief Pius Akinyelure, the immediate past Chairman of the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), and many others.

The occasion, the calibre of dignitaries who graced it, and the pedigree of the awardees, all spoke volumes about the clout of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, which, since its establishment in 1960 (making it Nigeria’s and W/Africa’s first bilateral chamber of commerce) has been at the forefront of promoting business interests and facilitating trade between Nigeria and the USA. With a history of impactful initiatives and partnerships, the Chamber continues to serve as a vital link for businesses seeking to explore opportunities in both the Nigerian and American markets.

Unfortunately, it seemed, all that pedigree did not count for much when it came to the performance and planning of such a momentous event as the 65th Anniversary Dinner and Award Night of the NACC. It left much to be desired, to say the least, and left a bad taste in the mouths of the assembled guests. First of all, the event began hours later than the 6.00 pm announced time of commencement (which left attendees not only disappointed but also baffled, because they least expected a venerable and reputable organisation such as the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce to fall victim to the notorious ‘African Time’ phenomenon). To make matters worse, the food and refreshments did not arrive until well past 10.00 pm – making the event seem more like a vigil than a Dinner!

The pair of comperes on the night added a surreal dimension to an already tedious evening with their clueless introductions of guests. For example, the aforementioned Col. Sani Bello (rtd.) was introduced as the sitting Governor of Kaduna State (rather than a former Military Governor of Kano State during the Obasanjo military regime of the late 1970s). When the error was pointed out, one of the comperes ‘corrected’ it – by making another error; he said his colleague was only being ‘futuristic’ – meaning that the retired Colonel might well become a Governor of Kaduna State someday, who knows? What a grave mistake !

In short, the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce did not cover itself in glory as far as its 65th Anniversary Dinner and Award Night was concerned. To put it bluntly, it was a bad outing. It smacked of a total lack of preparation and outright negligence. The NACC should get its act together next time.

