Coastal Road Dispute:  Winhomes Boss Accuses Minister of Flouting Court Order

Sunday Okobi

The Chief Executive Officer of Winhomes Global Services Limited, Stella Ifeoma Okengwu, has criticised the Minister of Works, David Umahi, for allegedly disobeying a valid court order and violating due process in the ongoing Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project.

In a statement, Okengwu accused the minister of triggering the current controversy by abandoning the approved 2006 Coastal Road Alignment and unlawfully diverting the highway route into Winhomes’ residential development in the Okun Ajah area of Lagos.

The legal dispute in a Federal High Court in Lagos, which centres on allegations of trespass, lists several key defendants, including the Attorney General of the Federation, the Minister of Works, the Controller of Works, Lagos, Hitech Construction Company, and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State.

She described the minister’s actions as a blatant show of disregard for the rule of law and an abuse of official power.

According to her, “It is unacceptable for a public office holder to trample on the rights of law-abiding citizens who are contributing to the Nigeria’s economy. The minister’s continued defiance of court orders not only undermines our justice system but also paints Nigeria as a country where impunity goes unchecked.”

The engineer further revealed that despite a pending court order mandating the preservation of the status quo, construction activities have continued on the disputed site allegedly on the orders of the minister, adding: “This is nothing short of contempt for the judiciary.”

At the last hearing, legal proceedings were focused on a preliminary objection raised by the 1st to 3rd defendants, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case. Justice Aluko ruled that the issue of jurisdiction must be addressed before any substantive reliefs, including an injunction can be considered.

The court also warned all parties against any conduct that might compromise the case or render the final judgment ineffective, stressing the need to preserve the “res” (subject matter) of the litigation.

“Despite the court’s clear directives, Minister Umahi has reportedly continued with the diversion and construction work on the coastal highway which has left investors in the Winhomes project in a state of uncertainty and financial anxiety,” she stated.

According to Okengwu, the development represents an estimated $250 million investment.

Undeterred, Okengwu has vowed to pursue justice to its logical conclusion, urging the federal government and relevant authorities to uphold the rule of law and ensure that no individual is allowed to operate above it