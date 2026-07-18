Organisation Launches Leadership Academy to Empower Emerging Women Leaders

She Rises Global Limited has unveiled the She Rises Leadership Academy (SRLA), a new leadership development initiative aimed at equipping emerging women leaders in Nigeria with the skills, confidence and support needed to drive meaningful change in their communities and beyond.

The academy’s inaugural programme, scheduled to run from July 22 to August 1, 2026, will bring together a founding cohort of 10 women for an intensive leadership experience focused on self-awareness, communication, innovation, wellness, personal development and strategic leadership.

Speaking on the initiative, the Founder and Director-General, Halimat Sadiya Hadi, said the academy was created to offer more than conventional leadership training by helping women develop both personally and professionally.

According to her, the programme is founded on the belief that effective leadership begins with self-discovery and personal transformation.

“Nigeria is filled with extraordinary women who possess the talent, intelligence, resilience and vision to create meaningful change.

“What many of them need is not just another training programme, but a community that believes in them, invests in them and walks alongside them as they grow,” she said.

Hadi added that the academy seeks to raise women who lead with confidence, purpose, compassion and impact, describing the pioneer participants as “the beginning of something much bigger than a programme.”

The four-session academy will begin on July 22 with a module on self-awareness, leadership identity, confidence-building and purpose. Subsequent sessions will focus on communication, influence, innovation, strategic thinking and leadership in action before culminating in a Demo Day and graduation ceremony on August 1.

As part of the programme, participants will work in teams on a Leadership Impact Challenge, where they will develop practical solutions to societal and community issues. The projects will be presented before a judging panel during the graduation event.

Beyond the training, graduates will become members of the She Rises Alumni Community, a mentorship and professional support network designed to provide leadership opportunities, collaboration, personal development and continued guidance.

The organisation said it would also monitor graduates’ progress six months and one year after completing the programme.

She Rises Global Ltd., a women-focused empowerment organisation headquartered in Abuja, said it is committed to building a holistic support system for women through leadership development, business support, wellness initiatives, mentorship and strategic partnerships.

The organisation said it aims to expand its presence to at least 10 African countries by 2030 and become Africa’s leading institution for women’s leadership and development by 2035.