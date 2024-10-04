Soludo Swears in Elected LG Chairmen

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chaukwuma Soludo, has sworn in the 21 newly elected local government chairmen of the state.

The chairmen, who are all from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), were last weekend elected during council elections that was conducted by Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC).

Soludo, while swearing them in at the Executive Chambers of the Anambra State Government House in Awka charged them to ensure the development of their respective council areas.

He said: “I charge you to champion and deepen development at the grassroot level.

“I congratulate you on your election victories, and I emphasise to you all the need for collaboration between the state government and the local governments to ensure that the state continues to experience its current growth and progress trajectory.

“You must focus on providing basic amenities to the people and improving the lives of the citizens in your various constituencies.

“Of course, you know the importance of accountability and transparency in the handling of public resources. I advise you to avoid corrupt practices and ensure that public funds are used judiciously to benefit the people.”

During the brief ceremony, deputy chairmen of the 21 Local government areas were also inaugurated alongside their chairmen.