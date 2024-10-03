PDP Leaders Optimistic Party Will Reclaim ‘Stolen Mandate’ in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, yesterday, expressed optimism that the party would reclaim its “stolen mandate” in the September 21 governorship election in the state. They said this when they led a protest to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office at Aduwawa to register their displeasure over the outcome of the governorship election.

The PDP leaders included the state chairman, Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi; Campaign Council Director General, Mathew Iduoriyekemwen; and his deputy in charge of media and publicity, Rev. Olu Martins.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions.

They demanded that INEC should return the stolen mandate of Edo people in the last governorship election and announce its governorship candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo, as the authentic winner of the election.

The protest disrupted vehicular movement for several hours at the Ramat Park axis of the busy Auchi-Benin expressway. In their hundreds, the protesters sang solidarity songs before the watchful eyes of the police, who were there to protect the INEC office.

Addressing the protesters, Aziegbemi said the rationale for the protest was to inform the world that INEC changed the result of the election, as PDP won the poll.

Azeigbeme called on INEC to do the needful by immediately declaring Ighodalo winner of the election. He alleged that INEC manipulated the results of some of the local governments.

He stated, “We thank you all for coming out today in a journey to reclaim the mandate stolen from us by the police and INEC as they subverted the will of Edo people.

“If we had lost this election in a free and fair contest, we would have congratulated them, but because they stole our mandate, we can’t congratulate them.

“Go and sleep as we are going to reclaim the mandate stolen from us, as we are calling on the judiciary to look at our submission and be truthful in their judgement when the time comes.

“This is Nigeria and we can’t be robbed of our victory, as we are sure of reclaiming our stolen mandate, as we will present overwhelming evidence.”