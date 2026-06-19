BPSR, Govtech Africa Sign MoU to Transform FG Websites, Digital Service Delivery

The Bureau of Public Service Reforms, BPSR, and Govtech Africa Inc. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly upgrade digital governance standards across Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, through a three-workstream programme covering web ranking, e-learning, and public accountability events.

Jointly signed by the Director General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi and the Africa Regional Director, Govtech Africa Inc., Barr. Fortune Toma on June 15, 2026 and made available to the public, the MoU sets out a partnership to strengthen the credibility of the Federal Government scorecard and the annual ranking of MDA websites.

The Bureau of Public Service Reforms is a federal government agency established to drive reform of public institutions in Nigeria while Govtech Africa is a pan-African civic technology firm building digital public infrastructure for African governments.

Under the agreement, BPSR and Govtech Africa will collaborate on three interrelated workstreams.

These include the design, execution, reporting, and branding of an upgraded annual assessment of MDA websites with the goal of making the ranking more credible, technology-enabled, and defensible; structured, technology-driven training and post-training certification pathway for MDA webmasters and content managers which aims to build durable digital capability across the federal civil service; and an annual public showcase event for the release of the MDA Web ranking results designed to translate the ranking into “meaningful reform pressure” through visibility and stakeholder engagement.

According to the MoU, BPSR holds the mandate to drive public service reform, including administration of the Federal Government Scorecard and MDA web training. Govtech Africa, a pan-African civic technology firm, brings expertise in government-facing platforms, technical assessment, and e-learning systems.

The firm convened the National Govtech Policy Roundtable 2026 with the Office of the Deputy Speaker and the National Assembly Library Trust Fund.

The parties agreed that strengthening public sector web presence is a strategic tool for digital governance accountability.

They further acknowledged that the strengthening of public service sector web presence and service delivery standards is a strategic instrument of digital governance accountability, and that this objective is best advanced through an integrated, multi-workstream partnership combining assessment, capability-building, and public visibility.

The partnership is expected to deliver a sustainable model that reduces pressure on BPSR’s budget while keeping the Bureau in institutional ownership of the programme.

Key objectives include building civil service capacity, improving transparency of MDA websites, and laying the foundation for an expanded partnership in Nigeria’s public service reform agenda.

BPSR noted that the programme will be delivered in line with Nigerian laws and principles of transparency, professionalism, and reform-oriented public service.