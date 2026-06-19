Abdulsalami: Nigeria Must Unite Against Insecurity

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), has said every Nigerian has a stake in the fight against insecurity, noting that defeating terrorism and other criminal activities requires citizens to join hands with security agencies and government at all levels.

In a statement released on the occasion of his 84th birthday, where he reflected on the state of the nation and expressed concern over the worsening security situation across the country, he noted that the recent death of Major General Abubakar Rabe (retd.) and many other Nigerians affected by insecurity underscored the urgency of collective action to restore peace and stability.

According to him, his years of service in the Nigerian Armed Forces, including participation in the Nigerian Civil War and peacekeeping operations abroad, have given him a deep understanding of the sacrifices required to protect the nation, just as he acknowledged that many countries are facing economic and security difficulties.

He noted that Nigeria must remain focused on supporting efforts aimed at maintaining law and order, adding that the country’s security agencies had demonstrated commitment in confronting terrorism but insisted that citizens must also play active roles in defeating criminal elements threatening national unity.

He blamed the politicisation of security issues for worsening the crisis, warning that divisive narratives and selfish interests have weakened efforts to address insecurity.

He expressed concern over the spread of misinformation and fake news on social media, saying such actions have emboldened terrorists and criminal groups by promoting false narratives and propaganda, even as he urged Nigerians to set aside ethnic, religious, and political differences and unite against those responsible for violence and instability.

The former leader noted that criminals do not discriminate based on identity and further encouraged members of the armed forces and other security agencies to remain resolute in carrying out their duties despite the challenges they face.

He also called on the authorities to sustain decisive measures aimed at ending insecurity and preventing further loss of lives.

Reaffirming his commitment to the unity of Nigeria, the former Head of State said he still dreams of a peaceful and prosperous nation that future generations can inherit.

He appealed to citizens to remain calm, law-abiding, and vigilant while offering prayers for the families of security personnel and other victims who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

It is clear that the success of attaining this objective must be inclusive. The armed forces and all other security agencies have been very strong in the fight against terrorism. But this is not their fight alone. Every citizen has a stake, and it is my plea that Nigerians unite to fight against terror, the statement said.

He said in the statement that over the years, politicization of security matters has worsened the situation, and this has brought the nation to where it is today. He urged Nigerians “to join forces with government and security agencies at all levels to defeat these evil ones, who do not recognise ethnicity, religion, political party, communal life, or other forms of identity.”

He said propaganda for political and other selfish gains was also giving oxygen to terrorist groups, even as the use of fake news on social media to propagate false narratives has served to encourage terrorists and other criminal groups. “The success of one terrorist group encourages another, and unless we have a rethink, we will continue to promote this crisis.”