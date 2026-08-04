APC to Adeleke: Your Attack on Tinubu Shows You’re ‘A Desperate Man Facing Defeat’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has described Governor Ademola Adeleke’s criticism of President Bola Tinubu as a sign of “a desperate man facing defeat” ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

In a statement issued by the Director-General of the APC Campaign Council, Hon. Wole Oke, the party condemned what it described as the governor’s “reckless, inflammatory and seditious remarks” against the President.

Governor Adeleke, while addressing supporters during a campaign in Olorunda Local Government Area, had urged President Tinubu not to allow the governorship election to be rigged, warning that doing so could trigger a repeat of the 1983 political crisis in the South-West.

Responding, Oke dismissed the allegation as “false, distasteful, irresponsible and completely unsubstantiated.”

“They are nothing but a manifestation of the frustration that has enveloped the outgoing governor as the reality of an impending electoral defeat continues to stare him in the face.”

The APC campaign director also accused the Adeleke administration of fostering political violence, alleging that APC members had been targeted since the governor assumed office.

“It is rather ironic that Governor Adeleke now seeks to portray himself as a victim of political intimidation when, since 2022, no fewer than 30 members and supporters of the APC have been killed by the Accord Party thugs believed to be sponsored by his administration, with at least 10 of those deaths occurring in recent times.”

Oke further alleged that the governor had released convicted criminals and provided refuge for individuals on the police watchlist.

“It is hypocritical that a governor, who through executive fiat recently set some (alleged) hardened criminals such as Esubiyi, Faronbi, Small Rugged free from prisons and unleashed them to kill and maim members of our party, is playing victims and wailing on top of his voice.”

It said it was equally strange that a governor who had been harbouring alleged criminals on the blacklist of the Nigeria Police, such as Emir Ajagungbade, Nurudeen Alowonle, Abbey Ashipa and Solo Iwara, would suddenly shed crocodile tears before the electorate.

The APC said Osun residents could distinguish between “genuine leadership” and “political drama,” insisting that Governor Adeleke would eventually be held accountable for his administration.

“Osun people are discerning enough to distinguish genuine leadership from political drama that the Adeleke government is putting up. Governor Adeleke should therefore keep his fake tears and reserve his real cry for the day he will be called upon to answer questions over the stealing and mismanagement of Osun resources under his administration.”

The party also called on the governor to be prepared to account for the state’s finances, while expressing confidence that its governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), would emerge victorious.

“Rather than distracting the public from discussing his lacklustre administration and issuing veiled and direct threats against the President and attempting to heat up the polity, Adeleke should prepare to accept the verdict of the electorate with maturity and dignity.”

“The people of Osun have made up their minds to embrace a new era of responsible, transparent and people-oriented leadership under the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO). No amount of inflammatory rhetoric or desperate propaganda can alter the democratic will of the people.”