Oyo: Makinde’s New Found Political Alliance with Ladoja

Kemi Olaitan chronicles the role played by former governor of Oyo State, Oba Rasheed Ladoja, in the political trajectory of Governor Seyi Makinde for him to have publicly acknowledge the traditional ruler.

That Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde and former governor of the state, Oba Rasheed Ladoja, were once political buddies was not in doubt as the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland was Special Guest in virtually all the activities of the state government including the annual Ramadan lecture organised by the governor between 2019 and early 2022.

However the relationship was to turn sour towards the race for the 2023 general elections with none of the two political gladiators telling the people of the pace setter state what went wrong among them.

Indeed the relationship became that of a cat and mouse with the two of them rarely present together in any occasion in the state and tension high that Makinde was working behind the scene to scuttle the journey of Ladoja to become the Olubadan over his initial refusal to wear the crown like other members of the Olubadan-in-Council.

While about two months ago Makinde paid a visit to the Ondo Street, Bodija, Ibadan residence of the Otun Olubadan signalling that they are back together, however the governor last Wednesday surprised all when he publicly acknowledged the role of Ladoja in his political journey.

Makinde speaking at the low key 80th birthday celebration of Ladoja held at his residence, said his political trajectory cannot be complete without the former governor just as he added that the people of Oyo State will continue to look up to the wisdom, experience and leadership of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The governor recalled that it was Ladoja who midwifed the process that led to his emergence as governor in 2019, maintaining that contrary to speculations that he had issues with the former governor, he never had differences with the man he described as his political leader who played an important role in his political history.

His words, “My political trajectory cannot be complete without mentioning his name. Daddy was the one who midwifed the process that led to my emergence as governor in 2019. He played critical roles. We may have some political differences. When I became governor in 2019, you were the one that midwifed the process.

“Wherever I have offended you, I have begged you. Today is a special day for one of the leading lights in Ibadanland. So, we thank God. A lot of people may not know this, but I feel that whenever I have the opportunity, I will say it openly. You still have a lot of roles to play, sir. So, we will continue to look forward to your leadership.”

For political observers in Oyo state, Makinde was saying nothing but the obvious as Ladoja was the arrowhead of the coalition that led to his emergence as the governor of the state in 2019. Indeed, Ladoja played host to the meeting where Makinde was adopted as the candidate to face the gubernatorial candidate of the ruling party in the state then, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebayo Adelabu, now the Minister of Power.

The coalition led by Ladoja and included the gubernatorial candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator Olufemi Lanlehin; the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Chief Sharafadeen Alli; the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, and the New Progressive Movement (NPM), Col. Edward Ladoye (rtd), few days to the gubernatorial election in March 2019, said they were on a rescue mission to salvage the state from alleged misrule of the APC, stating that there was need to instal a new government in the state.

The gubernatorial candidates who addressed journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, all stepped down for Makinde who was the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP as their consensus candidate for the election.

Lanlehin who read a prepared text on behalf of other candidates, said the idea of the coalition was to restore the pride, progress and prosperity of the state.

According to him, “It is a statement of fact that the people of Oyo state have been subjected to maladministration for the past eight years. We are respective governorship candidates of our individual political parties.

“We officially agree and wholeheartedly accept the coalition of the opposition parties. In equal measure, we endorse Mr Seyi Makinde as sole candidate of the coalition.Though, it is a difficult decision considering our contributions to our various ambitions in our various parties. No sacrifice is too much for the liberation of our state and the emancipation of our people.This vision is in the interest of the people.”

Makinde while accepting his endorsement, assured not to betray the intention of the coalition.

He said: “History is actually being made here today. This is the political capital of Nigeria, not only South west. We have gathered to rescue our people with a common purpose. It’s been a very hard period to negotiate this arrangement.

“I promise that the intent of our coming together will be fully implemented when I become governor. I am humbled, because all these gentlemen that stepped down for me, are more qualified. As our people go out to vote on Saturday, two things are to be noted.

“Two Saturdays ago, the people of Oyo south rejected Governor Abiola Ajimobi. The entire people of Oyo should also reject him, because Bayo Adelabu is the third term agenda of Ajimobi. I thank you all, especially my father Osi Olubadan, Senator Rashidi Ladoja who made this a reality.”

Ladoja as the leader of the coalition later presented Makinde to the gathering just as other candidates joined him in raising his hand.

At the end of the gubernatorial election held on March 9, 2019, Makinde emerged the winner polling 515,621 votes to defeat Adelabu of the APC who polled 357,982 votes and was subsequently sworn in as the 28th executive governor of the state on May 29, 2019.

For political analysts in the pace setter state, Makinde owes his success in politics to the Otun Olubadan as he did not win any election until 2019 when the coalition led by Ladoja backed him. Indeed his political history would attest to this as he started by contesting for the Oyo South Senatorial seat in 2007 under the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) but lost to the candidate of the PDP, Kamoru Adedibu.

But remaining undeterred by his first failed attempt, Makinde under the PDP aspired for the Oyo South 2011 Senatorial seat but lost the primary. Similarly, in 2014, he aimed for the state 2015 governorship ticket under the platform of the PDP but was denied the nomination ticket at the end of the party’s primary election.

Makinde however, remained true to his ambition and defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), under which platform he contested as the gubernatorial candidate but came out third having polled just over 50,000 votes.

With Makinde for the first time publicly acknowledging the role played by Ladoja in whatever he has been able to achieve in politics, analysts are expressing fear that the present romance may not last long with the 2027 general elections around the corner and given the penchant of Makinde saying he has no political godfather and what has befallen members of the coalition including Senators Lanlehin and Alli.