Just In: 150 Feared Dead in Niger Boat Mishap

Laleye Dipo in Minna

In what can be described as an independence Day Tragedy, no fewer than 150 passengers in a boat carrying over 300 passengers are feared dead when the boat capsized on River Niger Tuesday night.

The boat was conveying the passengers from Mundi community in Mokwa local government, area of Niger State after they celebrated the religious festival of Maulud Nabiyyi at Gbajibo village.

Circumstances surrounding the accident are still unknown but it’s believed to be associated with overloading.

The boat reportedly capsized at about 8.30pm on Tuesday upstream Jebba Dam on River Niger.

According to a statement by the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, Alhaji Abdullahi Baba, Arah, local divers succeeded in rescuing alive 150 of the 300 passengers.

“Thanks to the prompt response from the community volunteers, over 150 persons have been rescued alive so far”, Baba Arah said, adding, “The search and rescue operation is still ongoing to locate more survivors.”

“NSEMA is directing and monitoring search and rescue operations in collaboration with the State Ministry of Transport, and Mokwa Local Government Emergency Committee” Baba Arah said.