NIGERIA AT 64: WHAT HAS CHANGED?

It was time to celebrate the most populous Black nation on earth. By amalgamation, Nigeria is a century and a decade old. By Independence, however, this marks its 64th -year celebration. Looking at Nigeria’s trajectory, one must ask if anything has changed in its sociopolitical culture.

Perhaps, one feat Nigeria has achieved thus far is its existence despite many internal and external obstacles. Talking of existence, however, one must be wary of using the word “unity.” This was owing to the ethnic and nationalistic tensions which have remained a hydra-headed monster. Nigeria is a typical example of multiple nations, one state. For clarity, let us reiterate that Nigeria was an amalgamation of states and kingdoms whose unwillingness to live together has not only manifested in the struggle for self-rule but a continued influence in its affairs from Independence onward. Some people have pegged Nigeria’s political instability upon the several ethnicities that exist in the country. Nigeria is home to over 250 ethnic groups with over 500 languages. To this school of thought, language variance would continue to hamper Nigeria’s bid for development as the people find it difficult to speak in one voice. Thus, Africanists contemplating writing in indigenous languages face the challenge of the language to be adopted as the lingua franca.

As of the early 1950s when Southern nationalists were agitating for the Independence of Nigeria from colonial rule, the northerners were not willing to throw off the national yoke. Put differently, the Hausa/Fulani delegates from the North had rejected Chief Anthony Enahoro’s motion for the Independence of Nigeria in 1956 at the 1953 Conference because of fear of Southern domination. A decade later, the Eastern-dominated Igbo became unsatisfied with—what they perceived to be—Northern autocratic rule. This has culminated in the protracted struggle for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which has allegedly increased insecurity in that region and has impacted the economy negatively through killings and the sit-at-home syndrome.

In addition, if agriculture was the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy in the colonial time before the discovery of oil, the oil product has since 1975 contributed more than 75% of Nigeria’s revenue thereby shielding the potential of other resources. The issue of diversification has remained an important discourse of policy analysts for a very long time. However, as much as oil is being tapped, it has only translated into economic growth devoid of economic development. What has changed? Here is a Nigeria depending on foreign or private refineries because some cabals have allegedly decided to “sit” on the country’s refineries for selfish gains. Well, now, thanks to the Dangote Refinery. What is hindering many Nigerian parastatals from working is corruption, tribalism, and nepotism. If the first republic was dotted with favoritism toward one’s tribe, all the subsequent democratic governments had toed that line as a president stuffs his cabinet with people from his tribe. It was the issue of politicians taking undue percentage on contracts that a group of young military men decided to hijack power from democratically elected corrupt politicians. In other words, Nigerian politicians steal from the public treasury to secure the people’s votes to return to office. But we can hardly blame the poor but ignorant voters. These politicians have weaponized poverty against the people. Religion, ethnicity, thuggery, bribery, and corruption have been influencers in Nigerian elections over time. More as it has always been, the judiciary, rather than the citizens, determines winners in an election!

Bad leadership has sustained its fold on the country since Independence in 1960. It was either a regressive or a reckless leader occupying the most sensitive public office. If the Nigerian nationalists at Independence were enriching their companies and organizations; or the post-colonial governments expending thousands to construct or renovate cabinet member’s residences, 64 years later, we deal with leaders who spend billions to procure yachts and renovate buildings.

Moreover, the Nigerian law enforcement agencies are no different from the role they were playing during the first republic. The police, like the judiciary, have been weaponized to carry out the wishes of the political lords.

The attitudinal disposition of the masses has not changed either. The masses have always succumbed to the elite’s suppressive tactics. They have always voted upon bribery, tribalism, and favoritism; they have always been party-oriented. The poor masses have always been employed as hooligans to disrupt elections. Patriotism is lost among the people. Lawlessness and indiscipline have been the order of the day: improper dumping of wastes, illegal marketing, certificate racketeering, excreting in public arenas, yet we complain about the government not carrying out their responsibilities. What has changed?

Abdulkabir Muhammed, Crescent Avenue Program Anchor, Lagos State University Campus Radio