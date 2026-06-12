NIGERIA AT A CROSSROADS

: It is a Nation in Search of Itself, Argues

ABIODUN OLUWADARE

There comes a defining moment in the life of every nation when silence becomes betrayal and reflection becomes a necessity. A moment when citizens must confront painful realities, ask uncomfortable questions, and honestly assess the direction of their collective journey. Nigeria has arrived at such a moment.

Today, our beloved country stands at a crossroads, wounded but not defeated, troubled but not hopeless, battered but not beyond redemption. The Nigeria that was once celebrated as the Giant of Africa now appears burdened by uncertainty, insecurity, economic hardship, and a growing crisis of confidence. Across the nation, anxiety hangs in the air like a dark cloud. Fear has become a regular companion in places where hope ought to flourish. For many Nigerians, sleep no longer comes easily. Farmers worry about whether they will return safely from their farms. Traders wonder if they will survive the journey to the market. Parents pray anxiously for children travelling to school or work. Commuters scan the roads with apprehension. Communities that once echoed with laughter and social interaction now live under the shadow of fear.

This was not the dream of our founding fathers nor the promise of independence. This was not the destiny envisioned by generations of patriots who believed that Nigeria could become a beacon of prosperity, stability, and greatness on the African continent.

The tragedy of Nigeria is not that we lack resources. On the contrary, few nations have been blessed as abundantly as ours. We possess vast deposits of oil and gas, rich mineral resources, fertile agricultural land, a strategic geographical location, and perhaps most importantly, one of the largest and most energetic youth populations in the world.

Nature has been generous to Nigeria. History has been generous to Nigeria. Providence has been generous to Nigeria. Yet, despite these extraordinary blessings, millions of our people struggle daily to survive. Poverty persists amidst abundance. Hunger thrives in a land blessed with fertile soil. Unemployment grows despite enormous human potential. Insecurity expands despite substantial investments in security. The contradiction is both painful and perplexing.

How did a nation so richly endowed arrive at a point where so many citizens feel abandoned by the promise of their country? The answers are neither simple nor comfortable. Many analysts point to decades of leadership failure, corruption, weak institutions, policy inconsistency, ethnic mistrust, religious intolerance, and poor governance. Successive administrations have often spoken eloquently about national transformation, yet the gap between promises and performance remains disturbingly wide. For far too long, public office has been viewed by some as an avenue for personal enrichment rather than public service. Resources that should have built schools, hospitals, roads, industries, and modern infrastructure have too often disappeared into private hands. Merit has frequently been sacrificed on the altar of patronage. Competence has sometimes yielded to connections. National interest has repeatedly been subordinated to sectional calculations.

The consequences are visible everywhere.

Public institutions that should inspire confidence often struggle to command trust. Infrastructure remains inadequate. Educational institutions face numerous challenges. Healthcare systems continue to operate below expectations. Citizens increasingly find themselves relying on private alternatives for services that government ought to provide.

Perhaps nowhere is the crisis more evident than in the security sector. The rise of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, communal violence, and other forms of criminality has inflicted deep wounds upon the nation. Entire communities have been displaced. Families have been torn apart. Economic activities have been disrupted. The psychological impact of persistent insecurity has left scars that may take years to heal. There was a time when many Nigerians travelled freely across the country without fear. Today, numerous highways have acquired frightening reputations. Stories of abductions, attacks, and violence circulate with alarming regularity. Farmers abandon their fields. Investors hesitate. Businesses scale down operations. The social and economic costs are enormous.

Citizens naturally ask difficult questions. Why does insecurity continue despite significant budgetary allocations? Why do criminal networks appear resilient? Why do innocent citizens often feel vulnerable? Why does peace remain elusive in many parts of the country?

These questions deserve honest answers rather than political rhetoric.

Public confidence in any nation depends significantly on the ability of the state to protect lives and property. When citizens begin to doubt that protection, fear gradually replaces trust, and social cohesion begins to weaken.

Yet security challenges do not exist in isolation. They are often symptoms of deeper structural problems. A hungry population is vulnerable. An unemployed population is vulnerable. A poorly educated population is vulnerable. A marginalized population is vulnerable. This is why the growing despair among Nigerian youth should concern every patriot. Across the country, young men and women graduate from universities, polytechnics, and colleges with dreams of contributing meaningfully to society. Many possess intelligence, creativity, and determination. Yet countless young people encounter a labour market that offers limited opportunities. Years of study frequently end in prolonged unemployment or underemployment. The emotional consequences can be devastating. Dreams are postponed. Ambitions are frustrated. Hope begins to fade.

While the overwhelming majority of Nigerian youths remain hardworking and law-abiding, persistent economic exclusion creates fertile ground for criminal recruitment, social unrest, and migration pressures. A nation that neglects its youth is ultimately neglecting its future. Unfortunately, our political culture has not always helped matters. Rather than working collaboratively to address national challenges, political actors often appear trapped in endless cycles of blame and counter-blame. The opposition blames the government. The government blames previous administrations. Regional interests blame one another. Political parties focus on electoral calculations.

Meanwhile, ordinary Nigerians continue to bear the burden. The mother struggling to feed her children is not interested in partisan arguments. The farmer whose crops have been destroyed is not interested in political point-scoring. The unemployed graduate seeking opportunity is not interested in excuses. Citizens want solutions. They want security. They want jobs. They want accountable leadership. They want a government that works.

Beyond politics lies another challenge that Nigerians must courageously confront: the culture of corruption. Corruption is not merely about stolen money. It is a thief of opportunities. It is a destroyer of dreams. It is a silent enemy of development. Every diverted public fund represents a school not built, a hospital not equipped, a road not completed, or a job not created. Corruption weakens institutions, erodes public trust, and fuels inequality. It sends a dangerous message that honesty is for the weak while manipulation is rewarded.

No nation can sustainably develop under such conditions. The fight against corruption must therefore move beyond slogans. It must become a national value embraced by leaders and citizens alike. Accountability cannot be selective. Transparency cannot be conditional. Justice cannot be reserved for the powerless.

At the same time, Nigeria must address the persistent challenge of ethnic and religious divisions. Our diversity should be one of our greatest strengths. Instead, it is too often manipulated for political advantage. Suspicion, prejudice, and identity politics have repeatedly undermined national unity. The truth remains simple: no ethnic group can build Nigeria alone. No religious community can develop Nigeria alone. No region can prosper in isolation. Our destinies are interconnected. When one part of the country suffers, the entire nation suffers. When one community is excluded, national progress is diminished. The future of Nigeria depends not on uniformity but on unity, unity built on justice, fairness, mutual respect, and equal opportunity.

Despite all these challenges, despair is not an option. History teaches us that nations have survived crises far worse than ours. Countries devastated by war have rebuilt. Economies that once collapsed have recovered. Societies divided by conflict have found reconciliation. Nigeria can do the same.

But recovery will require courage, sacrifice, and vision. First, leadership must be redefined as service rather than privilege. Public officials must recognize that the purpose of government is not self-preservation but public welfare. Competence, integrity, and accountability must become the standards by which leaders are judged.

Second, security institutions must be strengthened through better training, improved intelligence gathering, modern technology, inter-agency cooperation, and effective oversight. Security challenges require strategic thinking rather than reactive responses.

Third, economic diversification must move from rhetoric to reality. Agriculture, manufacturing, technology, renewable energy, and small-scale enterprises should receive sustained support. Job creation must become a national emergency.

Fourth, educational reform must prepare young Nigerians for the realities of a rapidly changing world. Beyond certificates, education must provide practical skills, innovation, entrepreneurship, and critical thinking.

Fifth, citizens themselves must embrace responsibility. Nation-building is not the exclusive duty of government. Religious institutions, traditional rulers, civil society organizations, the private sector, the media, and ordinary citizens all have important roles to play.

The task of rebuilding Nigeria belongs to all of us. As difficult as the present moment may be, there are reasons for hope. Every day, millions of Nigerians continue to demonstrate extraordinary resilience. Farmers cultivate the land despite challenges. Entrepreneurs build businesses despite obstacles. Teachers educate future generations despite limited resources. Health workers save lives. Security personnel make sacrifices. Young innovators create solutions. Communities support one another. These acts of perseverance remind us that the Nigerian spirit remains alive. The soul of our nation has not been extinguished. It has merely been tested.

The road ahead will not be easy. Meaningful change rarely occurs overnight. Yet the first step toward national renewal is the collective decision to believe that renewal is possible. We must reject cynicism. We must reject fatalism. We must reject the dangerous notion that Nigeria’s problems are permanent and unsolvable.

They are not. Nigeria’s story is still being written. The final chapter has not yet been composed. Our current predicament is serious, but it is not irreversible. The same nation that has survived civil war, military rule, economic crises, and numerous political transitions possesses the capacity to overcome present challenges.

Today, Nigeria stands at a crossroads. One path leads deeper into insecurity, division, corruption, and decline. The other leads toward reform, accountability, unity, and national rebirth.

The choice before us is profound. Future generations will ask what we did when our country faced one of the most critical moments in its history. They will ask whether we surrendered to despair or rose to the challenge. They will ask whether we chose selfishness or sacrifice, division or unity, complacency or courage.

May our answer be worthy of the hopes of those who built this nation and the dreams of those who will inherit it. Nigeria still has a future. Nigeria still has a promise. Nigeria still has a destiny. But that destiny will not fulfil itself.

It depends on us!!!

Oluwadare is a Professor of Political Science

Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna