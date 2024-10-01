Gov Lawal Celebrates Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary, 28 Years of Zamfara’s Creation

*Lists administration’s achievements

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has urged Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace and stability in the country as the nation celebrates 64 years of independence.

The Governor in a goodwill message on Tuesday described the day as occasion for double celebrations as the regime of late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, created Zamfara State on October 1, 1996.

The statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that “1st October is a special day for reflecting on the struggles and sacrifices of the founding fathers who fought for Nigeria’s freedom, unity and prosperity.

“For Zamfara State, the occasion presents a cause for dual celebration as we are equally commemorating the 28th anniversary of the creation of our dear state.

“This moment calls for sober reflection on the plight of Zamfara State and by extension, the entire region which has long been overwhelmed by unprecedented challenges of insecurity, health and education sectors, food crises, and infrastructural decay.

“Today presents us the opportunity to reflect on what we as an administration are doing to change the narrative.

“Within one year of our administration, the state has experienced remarkable transformation and it is on the path to growth and development.

“We are making significant strides in security, agriculture and food security, health, education sectors, infrastructure and public service reform, and agriculture, among others.

“All these are being achieved despite limited resources accruing to the state. The highlights of some of the achievements are in line with our rescue agenda so far recorded.

“In the area of security, we established, trained and equipped the Community Protection Guards (CPGs), formed the Security Trust Fund (STF), provided monthly financial grants/assistance to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies, and eradicated political thuggery and its attendant consequences.

“On education, we declared a state of emergency in the sector; negotiated the settlement of outstanding WAEC and NECO exam fees, amounting to a cumulative sum of N3.4 billion; massively reconstructed, rehabilitated, and furnished primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions across the Fourteen (14) Local Government Areas of the State; and settled counterpart funds to facilitate full access to required support from development partners.

“My administration also declared a state of emergency in the health sector, introduced free medical outreach programs and provided essential drugs to vulnerable groups, and rehabilitated and furnished health institutions in the state; revitalized basic healthcare provision and settlement of counterpart funds for donor interventions as well as ongoing expansion of Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital which we hope to upgrade to a Teaching Hospital for Zamfara State University.

“To boost agriculture in Zamfara, my government provided fertilizers and other agricultural inputs for rain-fed agriculture and dry-season farming; we renovated, furnished, and upgraded the College of Agriculture and Technology Bakura.

“We established the Directorate for Infrastructure and Urban Renewal to confront decay and poor infrastructure aggressively; we commenced the construction and ongoing works at Zamfara International Airport; ongoing dualisation of Tsohuwar Kasuwa Junction – Tankin Ruwa; We commissioned the UBA Intersection – Bello Bara’u Intersection; commissioned Bello Bara’u Intersection – Nasiha Pharmacy Road; commissioned UBA Intersection – Government House road; commissioned Bello Bara’u intersection – Government House road; commissioned Government House junction – Lalan Roundabout road.

“We also completed Dalha Bungudu junction – Birnin Ruwa junction road; ongoing construction of Lalan roundabout – Investment House intersection; reconstruction of Investment House; relocation and construction of a brand-new Modern Park in Gusau; construction of Rawayya, Furfuri, and Kurya Madaro roads; construction of Gusau – Dansadau 86 KM Road; construction and upgrading of Palaces of Traditional Rulers in Anka, Tsafe, Zurmi, Kaura-Namoda in the first instance.

“For worker’s welfare, we settled salary, pension and gratuity arrears to civil servants and retirees; we successfully rationalized Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) for improved service delivery; implementation of N30,000.00 minimum wage for civil servants in both the state and the 14 Local Government Councils; prompt payment of monthly salaries and pensions to civil servants and retirees; provision of welfare packages such as palliatives, as well as 13th month and Sallah bonuses, which is unprecedented; ongoing renovation of J.B. Yakubu Secretariat complex and other government offices and provision of office equipment and machinery,” the statement said.