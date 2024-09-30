THISDAY Correspondent, Sodeinde Bags Ekiti Tourism Award 

THISDAY correspondent in Ekiti State, Gbenga Sodeinde, has been presented with an outstanding award by the Ekiti State Government for tourism development.

The award was presented to him through the Bureau of Tourism Development during the commemoration of the World Tourism Day 2024 held at Oroke Ewo tourism site, Ilupeju-Ekiti in recognition of his unwavering media support of tourism initiatives in Ekiti State.

Sodeinde, who also the Vice-Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents Chapel, received the Ekiti Tourism Outstanding Media Supporters Award.

While presenting the award to Sodeinde, the Director General of Ekiti Bureau of Tourism Development, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, commended the journalist for his commitment to promoting the state’s tourism sector through strategic media support which has played a significant role in advancing tourism development in the state.

The DG added that the media contributions of the journalist has greatly enhanced the visibility of Ekiti’s unique cultural and natural attractions, creating more opportunities for tourism growth and development.

“Your media contributions towards these events have greatly enhanced the visibility of Ekiti’s unique cultural and natural attractions, creating more opportunities for tourism growth and economic development,” Ojo-Lanre remarked.

After receiving the award, Sodeinde showed his profound appreciation to the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development for deeming it fit to honour him with the prestigious award which will go a long way in boosting his morale to contributing more in promoting the state’s tourism sector.