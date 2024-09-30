64th Anniversary, Despite Bumpy Days, Nation Will Prevail Says Akpabio

*Declares Tinubu’s dedication inspirational

*Insists South-east not marginalised

*SGF urges Obasanjo to continue to speak in support of national unity, existence

*States Nigeria will be most prosperous under current administration

*Oborevwori urges citizens to persevere

Olawale Ajimotokan and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, said despite the increasingly bumpy times, Nigeria will triumph definitely.

Akpabio urged the citizenry to be patient and hopeful, saying Nigeria’s brightest days are ahead.

The senate president made the remarks on Sunday at an inter-denominational church service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, to mark Nigeria’s 64th independence anniversary.

A statement by his media office said Akpabio also described President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to the Nigerian project as inspiration.

He dismissed the alleged marginalisation of the South-east under the current administration.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, implored former President Olusegun Obasanjo to continue to speak in support of the country’s unity, territorial integrity, and democracy.

Akume also sought Obasanjo’s support for the current government, and said he believed Nigeria would be most the “blessed, most successful, most prosperous nation in Africa” under Tinubu.

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, urged Nigerians to remain optimistic and not be overwhelmed by the present economic challenges in the country. Oborevwori spoke at an interdenominational church service in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The senate president told the congregation at the pre-independence church service, “As we celebrate today, let us also acknowledge the challenges we face. Yes, the road ahead may be bumpy. Yes, there will be setbacks. But together, united in our faith and love for Nigeria, we will prevail.

“Our journey to become a prosperous nation is just beginning and I urge each of you to be patient, to hold on to hope and to believe that change is not only possible but inevitable.

“Nigeria’s brightest days are ahead of us. Together, with unwavering belief, we will build a nation that our children and generations to come will be proud of.”

Akpabio acknowledged the indomitable spirit of Nigerians, and their ability to withstand and overcome challenges since the earliest struggles for independence.

He said, “Undoubtedly, the Nigerian nation is defined by resilience. From our earliest struggles for independence to the challenges of modern governance, we have continually shown our indomitable spirit. When faced with adversity, we rise. When confronted by challenges, we unite.

“Today, I thank God for the Nigerian spirit that has led us through turbulent times, across our Red Seas and Jordan Rivers, over our hills and mountains and through every valley we have encountered.”

He particularly commended Tinubu’s leadership qualities as he steered the ship of the country towards the path of prosperity.

Akpabio said Tinubu’s leadership gave the country hope that “Nigeria can and will be better”. He said Tinubu’s “courage and dedication to Nigeria’s advancement is, indeed, inspirational”.

The senate president recalled some pro-development laws passed by the 10th National Assembly, which were aimed at bringing renewed hope to the citizenry and fostering growth in key sectors.

He stated, “As we commemorate Nigeria’s independence today, let us celebrate the achievements that have brought us this far. Every milestone we have crossed is a testament to our collective will, strength and determination as Nigerians.

“Our nation is in the process of a Renewed Hope Project that is tailored to rejuvenate our economy, empower our people and lift up the most vulnerable among us.”

Akpabio, who stood in for the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, said the recent passage of the South East Development Commission Bill was to address the injustices in the South-east.

He said, “It will give them hope, prosperity and bring about inclusivity because most of the times, certain policies of the past tended to give impression they were marginalised. But under this government, they are no longer marginalised.”

He stated that Nigeria had continued to survive the strains of nationhood, including the civil war, adding that many countries that became independent the same year as Nigeria in 1960 are no longer together.

The senate president said, “This is an opportunity to look forward to a future filled with hope and greater promises. Nigeria is defined by resilience. From independence to the challenges of modern day governance, we have continued to show our true spirit as Nigerians. We should remember the achievements brought so far by our past leaders.”

Akume urged Obasanjo, who was one of the dignitaries at the church service, to continue to support the country’s unity and democracy.

The SGF, in his vote of thanks, charged the elder statesman never to be tired of supporting the Tinubu administration.

Akume said, “I want you to continue to speak in favour of our unity, support of our territorial integrity and our democracy. I want to believe that as a democrat, you want this country to continue as a democratic nation, to continue as Nigeria; one country, one people, in spite of our diversity.

“You continue to speak loudly in favour of our existence. I want to believe, Sir, you will never be tired of supporting this government, which is also your government.

“We don’t believe we are angels; we don’t pretend to be angels, but when we go wrong, we will take your gentle advice. The president is someone you know very well.

“We all came on board when the country returned to presidential democracy in 1999, when President Tinubu was the governor of Lagos State and I was Governor of Benue State.”

The SGF also applauded the armed forces, the police, and the para-military organisations for being on top of the security situation in the country and obliterating the bandits in the North-west.

He recalled that his family lost four soldiers during the civil war of 1967-70, saying they died “for signing to protect Nigeria’s integrity”.

Akume reiterated the efforts of the administration to provide relief to ameliorate the challenges confronting the citizenry.

He listed the ₦2.5 billion loans disbursed to university students and the move to provide more Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles to reduce dependence on vehicles that consume petro.

He disclosed that one of the companies involved in the conversion of vehicles to CNG informed him that he drove one of the converted vehicles from Abuja to Lokoja, and back to Abuja, with merely N5,000 worth of CNG.

According to Akume, “It is a remarkable achievement. So, if it’s now, we will be there. This mandate is for four years, we have only done one year and four months.

“I have a dream that this country under Asiwaju is going to be the most blessed, most successful, most prosperous nation in Africa.”

Oborevwori Urges Citizens to Persevere

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, urged Nigerians to remain optimistic, saying they should not allow the current economic challenges to overwhelm them.

Oborevwori made the call at an inter-denominational thanksgiving service held yesterday at Cathedral Church of St. Peters, Asaba, to mark Nigeria’s 64th independence anniversary.

The governor, who paid glowing tributes to the country founding fathers, urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and united, adding that a new phase of prosperity, peace, unity and progress would soon envelop the country.

He stated, “It goes without saying that there is hunger and despair in the land because of the high cost of living caused by inflation.

“There are not enough words to describe the pain and suffering many people are going through because of the ongoing fiscal and economic reforms.

“However, I want to say that these, too, shall come to pass. Every problem has an expiry date and this will not be an exception.

“So, I urge Deltans and residents in the state to refuse to give up. Tough times never last but tough people do.

“The situation we are in calls for creativity, innovation, determination, patience, and resilience on the part of everybody – the leaders and the governed. These are the qualities we need to stay afloat in a turbulent economy, and overcome the challenges facing us.”

Oborevwori added, “We should never stop praying for Nigeria, no matter the situation, because God’s will is for us to pray and we must also match our prayers with the right confession. We can pray right but if we speak wrongly, we nullify our prayers.

“We should, therefore, stop speaking negatively about our country. We should use our mouths to pray for the peace, unity and development of our country.

“Decision determines destiny. Once we make up our minds to speak positively about our country, we will be surprised by the results.”