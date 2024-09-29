Rivers Crisis: Wike Mocks Fubara’s Camp for Joining APP

*Ijaws in Rivers honour FCT minister

*Fintiri seeks reconciliation between Wike, Fubara

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, has ridiculed the camp of the Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara, for choosing the All Peoples Party (APP) as their preferred political party platform amidst the ongoing crisis rocking the state.

Wike wondered when Rivers degenerated to the level of having the APP as its political party.

This just as Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has called for reconciliation between Wike and Fubara.

The former Rivers governor spoke yesterday during a civic reception organised by the Ijaw people in Rivers State at Amadi-Ama, Abuloma, Okirika Local Government Area, to honour him.



The reception put together by stakeholders under the auspices of the Rivers Ijaw Peoples Congress (RIPCO), attracted Ijaw leaders, traditional rulers, politicians among others from Ijaw-dominated LGAs in the state.

The FCT minister was accompanied by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri; Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri; former governors and members of the G-5, Samuel Ortom, Benue; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, among others.



Wike slammed his detractors, especially the Fubara’s camp for opting for the APP as their alternative political party.

He said: “Imagine in Rivers; they are contemplating APP. It is not about money. Money does not move. You can have all the money but if there is no capacity there is no capacity.

“All the things you see are people envious of our growth. We have defeated them severally and if opportunity comes again, we will defeat them

“We have not started politics; when the time comes, we will play politics. Our job is politics. Tell them to keep their party ready. We will teach them what is called politics,” Wike added.

Wike said that 10 out of the 12 Ijaws in the state House of Assembly were against the alleged abuse of the constitution and non-performance of the governor.

Wike said it was not true that Ijaw people were fighting him but that a few ungrateful people among the ethnic nationality were put up with such a disposition.



He said: “These are people representing Ijaw in the Assembly and they are saying that he is not doing well. If anybody tells you that Ijaw people are fighting me, it is not true. It is just a few ungrateful Ijaw people.

“If a father has 12 children one can be an armed robber, does it mean all of them are armed robbers?” he queried.

He said someone from Delta spoke about Ijaw governor but that he told the person to emulate him and make an Ijaw person a governor in Delta State.

The minister said: “Somebody was talking about Ijaw governor and I told the person you are from Delta, make an Ijaw person governor in Delta. I have made an Ijaw man governor of Rivers State. Who loves Ijaw more? Is it people who appear on TV?

“If they were that strong, since after the old Rivers State has an Ijaw man become governor. Where were they? I am an Ikwerre man but I sat down and said for political conviviality and unity let’s go this way.



“They said why should I bring an Opobo man that Opobo is not the real Ijaw. Now food is ready and Opobo has become the real Ijaw. This is leadership of the stomach,” he added.

The former governor described threats from the opposing camp as empty.

Wike said persons, who initially told him that they would not serve him, the master, and still serve, the servant, Fubara, were the ones running to the servant in pursuit of their stomachs.

Alluding to the Edo State election, Wike wondered why people were faced with examination but they chose to be concerned about his Rivers State PDP structures.



He said: “You have an exam and instead of concentrating on the exam you are going to protest, now you have failed and you said the teacher failed you.

“They went on the TV to say I made them fail. Go and carry your problem. It is a lesson to others. Don’t touch Rivers. It is a special state. Continue to be united for the interest of Rivers. Don’t lose hope. We must continue to work together”.

He alleged that his detractors sent some thugs with dynamites to attack the venue of the event, but that the police caught the suspects.

Speaking through the Director, Finance, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Boma Iyaye, Rivers Ijaw openly apologised to Wike for the alleged misdeeds of Fubara.



In his goodwill message, the Managing Director, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, said he was a direct beneficiary of Wike’s benevolence.

“I am a direct beneficiary of your goodwill. We thank you for what you have done for Ijaw people. You are instrumental for me being the MD. While we are transiting, you supported me and brought a brother to work with me.”

On his part, Lokpobiri said Wike made his appointment possible, disclosing that the discussions that gave him the appointment started at Wike’s home in Port Harcourt and ended at FCT Minister’s Abuja house.



Speaking on behalf of the G-5, former Governor of Benue State, Ortom, described Wike as a good man, who would never abandon his friends.

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri described the celebration as a means to build peace in Rivers.

He said as one of the leaders of the PDP, they would continue to look for ways to reconcile Wike and the governor.

Fintiri said: “This celebration is an honour and a way means to build on the peace of Rivers. This honour sends a message that what is happening is temporary. It will send a message to Fubara to come and reconcile with his master.

“We will continue to work with Wike and the G-5. It is not easy for a man to stand tall and build bridges across this country. Wike has built people and made friends all over.

“We will continue as leaders of our party to see that we build a reconciliation between Wike and your governor,” he added.

Don’t Put Fire in Oyo, Makinde Begs FCT Minister

Meanwhile, Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has begged Wike not to set Oyo State on fire.

Makinde, during yesterday’s reception in Port Harcourt, praised the former governor of Rivers over the state’s infrastructure, saying the FCT minister has done well for his people.

According to him, “I came to Oyo to identify with my brother and the celebrant of today (Nyesom Wike). When I showed up in Rivers yesterday (Friday) I told him that I brought a peace offering because he has been boasting that he would put fire in some states. I told him please, don’t set fire in Oyo State.”