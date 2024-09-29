  • Sunday, 29th September, 2024

MFM End First Bank’s Winning Run, Set for Zenith Bank League National Finals

Sport | 3 hours ago

It was the repeat of last season’s feat as defending champions of the NBBF/Zenith Bank National Women’s Basketball League, the MFM women basketball team, defeated all on their way from the start of Phase 2 of the Atlantic Conference of the league. The team went on to lift its first title at the 2023 national finals in Lagos.

MFM on Friday evening ended First Bank’s 100 per cent run in the two phases, winning the much-anticipated game 57-42 points to achieve 100 per cent victory in their five games played in Enugu.

On the final day of Phase 2, First Bank returned to winning ways as they wrapped up the conference with a 54-41 defeat of Bayelsa Whales while the Dolphins also beat Sunshine Angels 50-38.

The top four teams from each conference, the Atlantic and Savannah Conference are going to converge on Lagos for the finals.

From the Savannah Conference, two former champions, Customs women’s basketball team and Air Warriors are expected to make it to Lagos alongside two others with MFM, First Bank and Dolphins also sure of their final tickets in Lagos.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.