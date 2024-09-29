MFM End First Bank’s Winning Run, Set for Zenith Bank League National Finals

It was the repeat of last season’s feat as defending champions of the NBBF/Zenith Bank National Women’s Basketball League, the MFM women basketball team, defeated all on their way from the start of Phase 2 of the Atlantic Conference of the league. The team went on to lift its first title at the 2023 national finals in Lagos.

MFM on Friday evening ended First Bank’s 100 per cent run in the two phases, winning the much-anticipated game 57-42 points to achieve 100 per cent victory in their five games played in Enugu.

On the final day of Phase 2, First Bank returned to winning ways as they wrapped up the conference with a 54-41 defeat of Bayelsa Whales while the Dolphins also beat Sunshine Angels 50-38.

The top four teams from each conference, the Atlantic and Savannah Conference are going to converge on Lagos for the finals.

From the Savannah Conference, two former champions, Customs women’s basketball team and Air Warriors are expected to make it to Lagos alongside two others with MFM, First Bank and Dolphins also sure of their final tickets in Lagos.