Lagos Mobilises 63,981 personnel, 14,218 Healthcare Workers for Mass Immunisation Campaign

Funmi Ogundare

As the Lagos State Ministry of Health gears up to commence the immunisation of 21 million residents against preventable diseases starting on October 19, Dr. Akinpelu Adetola, Immunisation Program Coordinator for the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, yesterday , disclosed that discussions are already underway with 63,981 personnel and 14,218 healthcare workers to join in the fight.

Dr. Adetola made this known at the ongoing two-day media dialogue, in Lagos, aimed at enhancing routine immunisation and reducing zero-dose cases. The event was themed, ‘Achieving the Health Sector SDGs for Over Two Million Children at Risk of Death in Nigeria’.

He told journalists that the board has completed its mapping process and is confident that they can secure the necessary number of healthcare workers in the state to contribute to this significant campaign, which also seeks to address the gaps created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign will focus on vaccinating residents against measles and yellow fever, while also providing an opportunity for girls who have not yet received the HPV vaccine to get vaccinated.

“For the measles vaccine, we are targeting children between the ages of 9 to 59 months,” Dr. Adetola said. “This is a crucial opportunity for children who have not received the first dose to get it, and for those who missed the second, or booster dose, to be vaccinated as well. Achieving herd immunity is our goal.”

He added that the yellow fever vaccination will be offered to individuals from 9 months to 44 years, which encompasses around 80 per cent of the state’s population. This forms the basis of the 21 million residents targeted by the immunization campaign.

He acknowledged the efforts of UNICEF for filling the gaps in the campaign and providing advocacy that has ensured strong political will and commitment to healthcare intervention in Lagos.

“To reach this goal, we need all hands on deck. It’s a massive task, but with our partnerships, including collaboration with the media, we can ensure the right information reaches the public early enough so that people understand the importance of the vaccination campaign,” he stated.

Dr. Adetola emphasized the need to close immunity gaps caused by breaks in routine vaccination schedules, stressing that preventing diseases through vaccination will not only relieve pressure on the healthcare system, but also reduce the financial burden on parents.

“Vaccination means less financial strain for parents and more time to focus on economic activities, rather than caring for a sick child. It’s a win-win for everyone. As a social welfare tool, vaccination is one of the most effective ways for states to protect their citizens,” the coordinator stressed.

Journalists visited the Badore Primary Health Care center, Eti-osa, to ascertain the immunization coverage especially for mothers and their children within the community.

The Chief Nursing Officer, Mrs. Chinyere Osunlana stated that the facility is opened from Monday to Sunday for vaccination and an officer is always available to administer the vaccines.

According to her,” we give vitamin A which helps to boost children’s eyesight and at the same time, boost their immunity. Then we give hepatitis B vaccine, which is against the hepatitis virus. Then we give Oral Polio Vaccine ( OPV)oral. We give them Penta which is five in one. Then we give IPV, that is another vaccine to reduce the risk of being exposed to polio.

“Then we give them measles vaccine against measles, we give yellow fever and we give meningitis, a vaccine against the meningitis virus. We make sure that all these vaccines are always available from Monday till Sunday. Every time you walk into the facility, there are vaccines available for you, and somebody is there to answer you.”