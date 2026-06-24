Lagos Police Arrest Three, Recover Over 7,000 Military Camouflages, Suspected Illicit Substances

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three suspects and recovered more than 7,000 military camouflage uniforms alongside 80 cartons of suspected illicit substances in what it described as a major intelligence-led breakthrough.

The arrest formed part of a series of operations carried out across Lagos in June, during which the command recorded several breakthroughs against armed robbery, cultism, illegal possession of firearms, vandalism, impersonation and illegal immigration

The suspects, identified as Chinedu David, 29; Ezeagwu Chukwuma, 38; and Ifeanyi Ogbeanyi, 45, were arrested by operatives attached to the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

Addressing journalists during a briefing on the command’s achievements for June 2026, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, disclosed that the operation led to the recovery of an unregistered MAN diesel truck loaded with 47 sacks of military camouflage uniforms and 80 cartons of suspected illicit substances identified as Betahistine Dihydrochloride.

According to the police, each sack contained about 150 pieces of military camouflage uniforms, bringing the total number recovered to more than 7,000.

The police said preliminary investigation revealed that the truck was allegedly being used to transport the military camouflage uniforms to the eastern part of the country.

The command stated that investigations were ongoing to determine the source, ownership and intended recipients of the recovered items, as well as establish the extent of the suspects’ involvement and identify other persons connected with the crime.

Giving an overview of the Command’s achievements during the period, Fatai said officers recovered 14 firearms, four live cartridges, one MAN diesel truck, 51 mobile phones, two Vehicle Engine Control Units (ECU), popularly known as brain boxes, one operational motorcycle, 47 sacks of military camouflage uniforms, 80 cartons of suspected illicit substances, vandalised electrical cables and other incriminating exhibits.

Among the notable arrests was that of two suspected cable vandals, Ikenegboge Godwin, 23, and Aondoaka Jacob, 23, who were allegedly caught vandalising electric cables on the Third Mainland Bridge.

Police recovered vandalised cables from the suspects and said efforts were ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate.

In another operation, officers arrested Emeka Okolie, 32, following a report of theft of iron rods from a Catholic church under construction in Ayetoro-Ijanikin. Further investigations led to the arrest of David James, 47, and Uche Mordi, 31, and the recovery of two double-barrel guns and six locally made single-barrel guns.

The suspects and exhibits were subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti.

The Command also arrested a suspect linked to a notorious “one chance” robbery syndicate. Investigators recovered 51 mobile phones believed to be proceeds of previous robbery operations, while efforts continue to track down other gang members and recover the vehicle used in the crimes.

In Festac Town, operatives on stop-and-search duty arrested Ahmed Saheed, 26, who was found with two suspected stolen Vehicle Engine Control Units. Police said the suspect could not provide a satisfactory explanation regarding ownership of the items.

Two other suspects, Jamiu Asanlaye, 20, and Femi Adenuga, 20, were arrested along the Ilupeju Bye-pass with a cut-to-size locally made pistol, an English Brownie pistol and four live cartridges.

The suspects allegedly told investigators that the weapons were supplied by a man identified as Segun, who remains at large.

Police also arrested Falalu Mustapha, 20, in connection with an armed robbery case transferred from Oke-Odo Division. Investigations led to the recovery of a fabricated Beretta pistol and an operational motorcycle allegedly linked to a robbery gang operating around the Ipaja area.

In a separate operation, police arrested two suspected fake soldiers, Mercy Odundo, 38, and Joshua Ayomide, 31. The suspects were allegedly found wearing military uniforms and were arrested with a pump-action gun.

Preliminary investigations revealed they were not personnel of the Nigerian Army.

The Command further arrested four suspected members of the Eiye Confraternity — Emmanuel Sailas, Oluwalekan Fagbule, Nurudeen Ganiyu and Nurudeen Abdullahi. Recovered from them were an English Beretta pistol loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition, a jack knife and a locally made cut-to-size pistol.

On June 22, police arrested Sulemon Azeez, Yusuf Tijani and Timileyin Oyetola in connection with an armed robbery case in which a victim sustained gunshot injuries. Investigators subsequently recovered a locally made pistol and four cartridges allegedly used during the robbery.

The police also rescued 38 foreign nationals from possible mob action in Epe. The group comprised 14 Chadians, nine Burkinabes, four Beninese, four Malians, two Togolese, two Cameroonians and one Ghanaian. Investigations showed that 20 of them entered Nigeria illegally, while 18 possessed valid ECOWAS travel documents.

Other arrests included Christopher Obinna, 29, who was allegedly impersonating a Nigerian Navy personnel while wearing combat attire bearing Navy insignia, and Ishaya Barnabas, 26, who was found to have been dismissed from the Nigerian Army in 2024 despite claiming to be a serving soldier.

Fatai said the command’s successes underscored the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing and reassured residents that there would be no safe haven for criminal elements in Lagos.

He urged members of the public to continue supporting the police with credible and timely information to enhance crime prevention and law enforcement across the state.