Mrs. Disu to Launch Mental Health Support Programme for Police Widows

Chiemelie Ezeobi

National President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) , Mrs. Olufunmilola Disu, has announced plans to establish a sustainable mental health and psychosocial support system for police widows, recognising that the loss of a spouse in service often leaves emotional wounds that extend far beyond financial hardship.

Speaking during activities to commemorate the 2026 International Widows’ Day, themed “Justice, Dignity and Economic Power for Police Widows,” Mrs. Disu, said many police widows continue to battle grief, loneliness and the burden of raising families after losing their husbands.

According to her, while financial assistance remains important, emotional healing and psychological support must receive equal attention.

To address the challenge, Mrs. Disu said POWA is taking steps to establish a sustainable mental health and psychosocial support network that will provide counselling services, emotional support and a safe space for widows adjusting to life after the loss of their spouses.

“Our goal is simple: to ease the financial, health and emotional burdens faced by our women and to ensure that no police widow feels abandoned after her husband’s service and sacrifice,” she said.

Mrs. Disu noted that behind every fallen police officer is a family whose sacrifices often go unnoticed, stressing that POWA remains committed to ensuring that widows and children left behind are not forgotten.

She particularly paid tribute to the families of the 17 police officers recently killed in Yobe State and three others who lost their lives in Zamfara State, assuring their widows and children that the entire police community stands with them during their period of grief.

The POWA President said the association has continued to expand welfare and healthcare interventions for police families across the country.

According to her, hundreds of beneficiaries have received medical consultations, dental treatment, eye care services and corrective eyeglasses through the association’s health support initiatives.

She also reaffirmed POWA’s commitment to educational support for children of police families, saying scholarship programmes remain a priority because the aspirations of children should not be cut short by the death of a parent.

Mrs. Disu said the theme of this year’s International Widows’ Day highlights the need to ensure justice for fallen officers, protect the dignity of widows and create economic opportunities that enable them to build sustainable livelihoods.

She called on government agencies, corporate organisations and other stakeholders to support efforts aimed at improving the welfare of police widows, urging society to build a future in which every widow is treated with dignity, supported with empathy and empowered with hope.

“Grief is more than financial loss,” she said, stressing that widows require emotional support systems that help them heal, rebuild their lives and continue contributing positively to society.