Tunji Ajibola: Championing Regulatory Compliance, Professional Excellence through LPP-SCBL

In an increasingly complex business, regulatory and governance environment, legal knowledge is no longer the exclusive preserve of lawyers. Today, executives, entrepreneurs, public servants, corporate leaders, administrators, traditional rulers, nonprofit leaders and professionals across various sectors require practical legal knowledge to navigate the realities of modern leadership. In this interview, the Lead Faculty, LPP School of Corporate and Business Law, Professor (Hon.) Tunji Ajibola, discusses the vision behind the institution, its programmes, opportunities for graduates, fellowship initiatives, corporate training services, and the institution’s commitment to regulatory compliance and professional excellence. Bukola Lasisi brings excerpts

What is the LPP School of Corporate and Business Law (LPP-SCBL)?

The LPP School of Corporate and Business Law (LPP-SCBL) is a professional executive education, training, research and capacity development institution dedicated to making practical legal knowledge accessible to professionals, executives, entrepreneurs, public servants, business owners, administrators and organisational leaders.

What is your focus?

Our focus is to empower professionals with sufficient legal knowledge to become more effective leaders, make informed decisions, manage risks, improve compliance, strengthen governance and contribute meaningfully to organisational success.

The School operates as a centre for professional development, executive learning, legal literacy, corporate governance education, business law training, compliance education, conflict management training and leadership development.

What inspired the establishment of the School?

The idea emerged from years of observing a recurring challenge.

Many highly educated and successful professionals regularly encounter legal issues involving contracts, employment matters, governance obligations, compliance requirements, dispute management, property transactions, business regulations and organisational decision making.

Unfortunately, many professionals have never received practical legal education despite the significant impact of law on their daily professional responsibilities.

LPP-SCBL was established to bridge this gap.

Our objective is not to produce lawyers but to produce legally informed professionals who can confidently operate in today’s highly regulated environment.

What is the vision of the School?

Our vision is to become Africa’s leading professional institution for practical legal education, corporate governance, business law, compliance, conflict management, executive leadership development and lifelong professional learning.

We envision a future where legal literacy becomes an essential component of professional excellence and organisational leadership.

What is the mission of the School?

Our mission is to make practical legal education accessible beyond the legal profession; to develop legally informed leaders and professionals; strengthen governance and institutional effectiveness; promote compliance, ethics and accountability; advance executive education and professional excellence; equip individuals and organisations with practical legal tools for success; and contribute to national and continental development through professional capacity building.

Who are your programmes designed for?

Our programmes are designed for entrepreneurs and business owners,

company directors, corporate executives, human resource professionals, public servants, government officials, compliance officers, administrators, NGO executives, security professionals, journalists and media practitioners, teachers and educators, traditional rulers, community leaders, faith-based leaders, young professionals, university graduates, and professionals seeking career advancement. The School welcomes participants from all professional backgrounds.

What makes LPP-SCBL different?

Traditional law schools train lawyers. LPP-SCBL trains professionals. We focus on the practical application of legal knowledge in business, governance, administration, leadership, compliance, employment relations, conflict management and organisational decision making. Our programmes are designed to be relevant, practical, flexible and immediately applicable to professional life.

What programmes are available?

Current and proposed programmes include: Professional Diploma in Law,

Professional Certificate in Family Law,

Professional Certificate in Corporate Governance, Professional Certificate in Employment and Labour Law,

Professional Certificate in Contract Management, Professional Certificate in Alternative Dispute Resolution,

Professional Certificate in Compliance and Regulatory Practice, Professional Certificate in Business Law, Professional Certificate in Corporate and Commercial Law, Professional Certificate in Leadership and Governance, Executive Development Programmes, Fellowship Programmes, and Customised Corporate Training Programmes.

The school continuously develops new programmes to meet emerging professional and industry needs.

What opportunities exist for graduates?

The benefits are substantial.Graduates gain enhanced professional credibility, greater leadership competence, improved decision making ability, better understanding of legal and regulatory issues, increased organisational effectiveness, stronger governance skills, competitive career advantage, expanded professional networks, continuing professional development opportunities, greater confidence in handling contracts, compliance matters and workplace issues.

Our graduates become more valuable assets to their organisations and communities.

Tell us about the Fellowship Programme

The Fellowship Programme represents the highest category of recognition within the institution.

The Fellowship is reserved for accomplished professionals, academics, executives, policymakers, business leaders, public servants and distinguished individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, achievement, integrity and service.

The Fellowship seeks to build an elite multidisciplinary network of leaders committed to advancing professional excellence and national development.

What benefits come with Fellowship?

Fellows enjoy Prestigious professional recognition, Membership of an elite professional network, Leadership visibility, Policy and research collaborations, Professional networking opportunities, Speaking engagements, Mentorship opportunities, Advisory and strategic engagements, and Participation in institutional development initiatives.

Our long term vision is to build one of Africa’s most respected multidisciplinary fellowship communities.

Does the School provide corporate training?

Absolutely. Corporate training is one of our major strategic priorities.

We provide customised executive training programmes for:

Government institutions

Ministries, Departments and Agencies

Financial institutions

Educational institutions

Manufacturing organisations

Nonprofit organisations

Professional associations

Corporate organisations

Our training solutions cover governance, compliance, leadership, legal literacy, workplace management, conflict management, ethics, risk management and organisational effectiveness.

Training can be delivered physically, virtually or through hybrid learning formats.

Is LPP-SCBL a university or degree awarding institution?

No. The LPP School of Corporate and Business Law is not a university, polytechnic, monotechnic, college of education or degree awarding institution.

The School does not award Bachelor’s Degrees, Master’s Degrees, Doctorates, National Diplomas (ND), Higher National Diplomas (HND), or any academic qualification reserved for institutions regulated under Nigeria’s higher education framework.

LPP-SCBL is a professional executive education and professional development institution.

Our focus is executive learning, professional certification, legal literacy, leadership development, governance education, compliance training and continuing professional education.

Under what legal framework does the School operate?

The LPP School of Corporate and Business Law operates under the legal framework provided by the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The institution is duly established as a legal entity authorised to undertake lawful educational, professional development, research, consultancy, training, capacity building and related activities consistent with its objectives.

The School operates in a manner similar to professional institutes, executive education centres, leadership academies, management development organisations and professional training institutions operating within Nigeria and internationally.

Does the School require approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC)?

The National Universities Commission (NUC) is responsible for regulating universities and degree awarding institutions in Nigeria.

LPP-SCBL does not operate as a university and does not award university degrees.

The School, therefore, does not hold itself out as a university and does not claim powers reserved for universities under Nigerian law.

Its focus remains professional education and executive development.

Does the School fall under the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE)?

The National Board for Technical Education regulates institutions that award National Diplomas and Higher National Diplomas.

LPP-SCBL does not offer ND or HND programmes and does not present itself as a polytechnic or technical institution.

Our programmes are professional development programmes rather than technical diploma programmes.

Does LPP-SCBL replace the Nigerian Law School or the Council of Legal Education?

Certainly not. The Council of Legal Education and the Nigerian Law School possess statutory responsibilities for professional legal education leading to qualification as a legal practitioner in Nigeria. LPP-SCBL does not train candidates for admission to the Nigerian Bar.

The School does not conduct Bar Part I or Bar Part II programmes. The School does not issue qualifications that entitle any person to practise law in Nigeria.

Instead, our role is to provide legal literacy and practical legal education for non lawyers and professionals.

What certificates does the School award?

The School awards:

Professional Certificates

Executive Certificates

Professional Diplomas

Fellowship Recognitions

Professional Development Credentials

These certifications demonstrate learning, professional development, competency acquisition and successful completion of approved programmes.

They are not academic degrees and should not be represented as university qualifications.

Why is legal literacy becoming increasingly important?

Today’s professionals operate in environments governed by laws, regulations, contracts, policies and compliance requirements.

Whether one works in business, government, education, healthcare, media, security, community leadership or the nonprofit sector, legal knowledge has become essential.

Professionals who understand legal principles are better equipped to manage risks, prevent disputes, strengthen governance and make informed decisions.

Legal literacy is no longer optional; it is becoming a leadership necessity.

What is the message you have for everyone?

The future belongs to professionals who continuously learn and adapt.

Legal knowledge has become a strategic asset.

Whether you are a business owner, executive, manager, public servant, educator, traditional ruler, nonprofit leader or emerging professional, understanding the law can significantly improve your effectiveness and influence.

LPP-SCBL provides an opportunity to acquire practical legal knowledge in a flexible, professional and career enhancing environment.

We invite individuals and organisations to join us in building a culture of informed leadership, ethical governance, professional excellence and lifelong learning.

The LPP School of Corporate and Business Law (LPP-SCBL) is a professional executive education, training, research and capacity development institution established under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The School is not a university, polytechnic, monotechnic, college of education or degree awarding institution.

The School does not award Bachelor’s Degrees, Master’s Degrees, Doctorates, National Diplomas (ND), Higher National Diplomas (HND), or qualifications leading to admission to legal practice in Nigeria.

The School does not replace, duplicate or interfere with the statutory functions of the National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Council of Legal Education, Nigerian Law School or any other regulatory authority.

All certificates, diplomas, fellowships and recognitions awarded by the School are professional development credentials intended for executive education, professional learning, leadership development, legal literacy, governance education and continuing professional development purposes.

The LPP School of Corporate and Business Law is more than an educational institution.

It is a movement dedicated to empowering professionals through practical legal education, strengthening governance through knowledge and developing leaders who can navigate the increasingly complex realities of modern society. As we continue to expand across Nigeria, Africa and the international community, our commitment remains unwavering.