US Targets, Dismantles ISIS Financial Networks Across West Africa, Europe, Middle East

…. Spotlights Nigerian-based individual, two others, six entities for helping ISIS move funds across international borders

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The United States has announced fresh sanctions against individuals and entities accused of facilitating the financing of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), targeting a network that spans Europe, the Middle East and West Africa, including Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Sunday, U.S. State Department Spokesperson, Thomas “Tommy” Pigott, said the measures were part of Washington’s efforts to dismantle ISIS’s global financial infrastructure and disrupt its ability to fund terrorist activities.

According to the statement, three individuals and six entities operating across several countries were designated for allegedly helping ISIS move funds across international borders.

Pigott said: “Under the leadership of President Trump, the United States is dismantling ISIS’s ability to finance terrorism around the world.

“We are cutting off the financial lifelines from around the world that enable ISIS to fund attacks, support its regional affiliates, and threaten civilians, including religious minorities.

“Today’s designations target three individuals and six entities operating across Europe, the Middle East, and West Africa who have enabled ISIS to move money across borders – exposing a network that spans from France and Syria to Türkiye and Nigeria.”

The State Department said the latest action reflects continued pressure on ISIS as the group increasingly relies on financial intermediaries to support its decentralised operations across multiple regions.

Among those sanctioned are a France-based facilitator accused of providing information on the use of explosives to ISIS supporters, a Syria-based operator alleged to have used cryptocurrency to transfer funds on behalf of ISIS associates in several countries, including the United States, and a Nigeria-based facilitator whose money exchange businesses were reportedly used as channels for ISIS financing.

The United States also commended Nigeria for its cooperation in counterterrorism efforts.

“The United States also reaffirms its strong partnership with Nigeria, which joined the United States in the May 16, 2026, operation that resulted in the killing of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the number two official in ISIS,” Pigott stated.

He stressed that Washington would continue to pursue ISIS operatives and financiers globally.

“We will continue to use every diplomatic and legal tool available to hold ISIS and its supporters accountable – wherever they operate and however they move money.

“We remain fully committed to protecting American lives, defending religious minorities, and working with international partners to eliminate the threat that ISIS poses to global peace and security,” he said.

The State Department noted that the action was taken under Executive Order 13224, as amended, which provides authority for counterterrorism sanctions.

It also recalled that ISIS, then known as al-Qa’ida in Iraq, was designated a Specially Designated Global Terrorist organisation on October 15, 2004, and a Foreign Terrorist Organisation on December 17, 2004.