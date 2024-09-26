One Killed, Four Rescued from Kidnappers in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed a 22-year-old Idown Oguntuase and abducted four persons in Ekiti State.

The gunmen abducted the four victims along Isan-Iludun Ekiti road in Ilejemeje local government area of the state. Investigation by THISDAY revealed that the victims were traveling along the road on Sunday evening when the driver to Ekiti State Commissioner for local government was allegedly shot and killed.

The Ekiti State police command PRO, DSP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the development but said the kidnap victims have all been rescued alive. Abutu noted that efforts are underway for the possible arrest of the perpetrators.

Speaking on the development, the lawmaker representing Ilejemeje Constituency, Hon. Princess Iyabo Fakunle-Okieimen, at the State assembly plenary , called the attention of the House to the ugly development.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye and other lawmakers expressed their empathy on the death of the young and promising boy Idowu Oguntuase and commiserated with the lawmaker representing Ilejemeje and the community over the killing and abduction of five people in the area as reported by Ilejemeje lawmaker Hon. Fakunle-Okieimen.