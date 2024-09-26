Kekere-Ekun Inaugurates 87 New SANs As Supreme Court Marks New Legal Year 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, will Monday, September 30, swear in 87 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).

The swearing-in ceremony, which forms part of the programmes lined up to formally herald the 2024/2025 legal year of the apex court, would hold at the main courtroom at the headquarters of the Supreme Court.

“In line with our age-long tradition, during the special court session, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, will deliver a state-of-the-judiciary address, with a view to highlighting the performance of the Supreme Court in particular, and the Nigerian Judiciary in general, in the 2023/2024 legal year.

“In the same vein, other leading stakeholders in the justice sector will present speeches bordering on the state of the justice sector of the country. These include: Hon. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), amongst others,” a statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Supreme Court of Nigeria, Dr Festus Akande, read in part.

While recalling that the Supreme Court commenced its annual vacation on Monday, July 22, 2024, he stated that the court had started sitting since Monday, September 23, 2024, adding that the new legal year ceremony is now being formally held in accordance with the court’s tradition.

According to the statement, all the programmes outlined to mark the formal commencement of the new legal year will start at 10:00am in the main courtroom of the Supreme Court.