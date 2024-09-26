EFCC Slams Fresh 16 Count Charges against Yahaya Bello at Abuja High Court

•Accuses ex-governor, two others of acquiring property in Abuja, Dubai with public funds

Alex Enumah in Abuja

More troubles for former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, filed fresh charges against him and two others at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In the suit marked: CR/7781/2024, Bello, Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, were accused of spending over N110 billion of public funds to acquire several properties in Abuja and in Dubai.

The suit dated September 24 but filed on September 25, by the anti-graft lawyer, Mr Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, accused the defendants of criminal breach of trust, an offence punishable under Section 312 of the Penal Code Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.

Count one of the charge read: “That you, Yahaya Adoza Bello, Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu sometime in 2016 in Abuja, within the Jurisdiction of this Honourble Court agreed amongst yourselves to cause to be done an illegal act to wit: criminal breach of trust in respect of the total sum of N110, 446, 470, 089.00 (One Hundred and Ten Billion, Four Hundred and Forty six Million, Four Hundred and Seventy Thousand, Eighty Nine Naira) entrusted to you.”

In count two they were alleged to have sometime in 2023, in Abuja, whilst having dominion over the state’s treasury, dishonestly used the total sum of N950,000,000.00 (Nine Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) for the acquisition of a property known as No: 35 Danube Street, Maitama District, Abuja.

In count 11, the defendants were alleged to have used over Five million Dirhams to acquire a property in Khalifa, Municipality, Dubai.

Count 14 read: “That you, Yahaya Adoza Bello, Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu sometime in 2021, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, whilst having dominion over the state’s treasury, dishonestly sent the total sum of $570,330.00 (Five Hundred and Seventy Thousand, Three Hundred and Thirty United State Dollars) to account No. 4266644272 Domiciled with TD Bank, United State of America.”

Count 15 claimed that the defendants sometime in 2021, in Abuja, whilst having dominion over the state’s treasury, dishonestly sent the total sum of $556,265.00 (Five Hundred and Fifty Six Thousand, Two Hundred and Sixty Five United State Dollars) to account No. 4266644272 Domiciled with TD Bank, United State of America.

The former governor, in count 16, was alleged to have sometime between 2017 and 2018, in Abuja, had under his control the total sum of N677, 848,000 (Six Hundred and Seventy Seven Million, Eight Hundred and Forty Eight Thousand Naira) unlawfully obtained from BESPOQUE BUSINESS SOLUTION LIMITED.

In the last five months, the Commission had attempted to arraign the former governor before a Federal High Court, Abuja, on an alleged money laundering charge to the tune of over N80 billion, but has not been successful.

The anti-graft agency, while reacting to Bello’s absence in court yesterday, said the former governor “should be more interested in clearing his name than playing the victim and crying persecution, where none exists.”

The Commission however stated that it was not deterred by this, and other shenanigans by him.

“The Commission remains committed to ensuring that the law takes its course in the money laundering charges already filed against Yahaya Bello in Court.

“EFCC is eager to engage the former governor in the courtroom, where the avalanche of evidence so painstakingly assembled can be presented and arguments marshalled for justice to be served to all parties involved in this saga.

“The true test of Yahaya Bello’s willingness to abide by the law in the criminal proceedings instituted against him at the Federal High Court Abuja by the EFCC, is to present himself to the court in obedience to the order of Justice Nwite.

“His presence in court is the only step that will convince Nigerians that his touted submission to the EFCC, which was widely reported in the media on September 18, was not a stunt,” Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Dele Oyewale, said in a statement.