Nigeria Expresses Interest to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Nigeria has fulfilled the deadline for expression of interest to bid for the Commonwealth Games in 2030 in Abuja.

A statement issued yesterday by Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Tony Nezianya, said the NOC emerged from its executive committee meeting on April 3, 2025, in Abuja to say it had met the March 28, 2025 deadline for expression of interest for a bid process.

Nigeria can only commence a formal bid, if the Federal Government gives a backing to the project.

He noted that Nigeria’s bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Abuja will present a unique opportunity to showcase its development, enhance its global standing, and invigorate its sports culture.

Nigeria last hosted a major multi-sport event – the African Games in Abuja in 2003.

The country used the platform to demonstrate its capability and commitment to organising large-scale international events.

According to Nezianya, the experience will provide a solid foundation for Nigeria to host again, showcasing its ability to manage the logistics, hospitality, and infrastructure development required by such events.

It would also provide a compelling narrative for the nation’s progress and readiness.

A bid process would enhance an investment in sports infrastructure as bidding for the Games can catalyse investments in sports infrastructure and facilities across the country, particularly in Abuja, which can revitalise the local sports-economy and improve national sports facilities for future generations.

Hosting the Games would also initiate the construction and upgrading of sports venues, transportation systems, and accommodations, creating lasting benefits for the sports community and the general population.

This can significantly boost tourism by attracting visitors from around the world. This influx would undoubtedly support local businesses, create jobs, and boost the hospitality sector.

It would also position Nigeria as a country that values athletic achievement and fosters talent.

It will serve as a compelling force for national unity by fostering peace and facilitating Nigeria’s cultural diversity

Meanwhile, other significant events on the schedule include the Olympic Committees of African (ANOCA) School Sports’ Games in Algeria, to be staged from July 5 to July 13, 2025.

The Islamic Solidarity Games in Saudi Arabia are also scheduled to run from November 7 to November 31, 2025.

Conversely, Angola will host the ANOCA Youth Games Luanda between December 5 and December December 20, 2025.

The next Commonwealth will be hosted in Glasgow, Scotland from March 17 to March 29, 2026.

The Scots were the eventual hosts of the 2014 Commonwealth Games, which could have served as the centennial Games of the amalgamation of Nigeria’s southern and northern protectorates.

Nigeria had lost the bid to host the Games in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Africa has been awarded the Youth Olympic Games for the first time. Dakar, Senegal won the right to host the Games, from October 31 to November 13, 2026.

Equatorial Guinea was named to host the African Beach Games in 2027 while Egypt would host the 14th African Games, Egypt from January 20 to February 7, 2027.