Dangote Regrets Not Buying Arsenal When on Offer for $2bn

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has admitted he has regrets he did not buy English Premier League club Arsenal.

Billionaire Dangote is a big fan of Arsenal and at a time had the chance to pay $2 Billion to own the London Gunners.

“I regret I did not buy Arsenal before, I would have bought it for $2 Billion,” he told Bloomberg in an interview posted on social media yesterday.

He however insisted that he could not have indulged in such venture when he needed money to complete his petrochemical refinery in Lagos.

“My money was needed to complete my project (the refinery) than by buying Arsenal.

“If I had bought the club, I would not have been able to finish my refinery.

“The best decision was to complete the refinery.

“All the same, I remain the biggest fan of the club and watch them whenever they play.

“I will remain a major supporter of the club.”

The Dangote group spent over $20 billion to build the first-ever private refinery in Nigeria.

The London Gunners are worth double that amount now, with market value in excesses of $4billion now.