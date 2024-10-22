Dangote Refinery Washes Hands Off N100bn Suit, Says No Fresh Case against NNPC, Others

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Dangote refinery yesterday said it had no new court case against the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) or any of its partners, explaining that the N100 billion suit against the national oil company was an old matter.

Earlier, a viral online report said that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery had asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to void import licenses issued to the NNPC Matrix Petroleum Services Limited, A. A. Rano Limited, and four other companies for the purpose of importing refined petroleum products that are already being produced by its facility without shortfalls.

In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1324/2024, the Dangote Refinery was said to be seeking N100 billion in damages against the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

It accused the NMDPRA of allegedly continuing to issue import licenses to NNPC Matrix, and other companies for importing petroleum products such as Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Jet Fuel (aviation turbine fuel) into Nigeria, “despite the production of AGO and Jet-A1 that exceeds the current daily consumption of petroleum products in Nigeria by the Dangote Refinery.”

Nairametrics reported that the plaintiff’s lawyer, Ogwu Onoja (SAN) asked the court to declare that NMDPRA was in violation of Sections 317(8) and (9) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) by issuing licenses for the importation of petroleum products.

He stated that such licenses should only be issued in circumstances where there is a petroleum product shortfall, arguing that the plaintiff’s products were largely left unpatronised due to the alleged actions of NMDPRA.

Dangote also reportedly stated that there was an alleged grand conspiracy and concerted effort by International Oil Companies (IOCs) and interests, in conjunction with the defendants, who are unhappy that Nigeria has an indigenous refinery ready to solve the lingering energy crisis and save the economy.

But in a brief statement last night signed by Dangote Group’s Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, the company said it was an old issue, explaining that it started around June and culminated in the matter being filed in September.

“Currently, the parties are in discussion since the President Bola Tinubu’s directive on crude oil and refined products sales in Naira initiative, which was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“We have made tremendous progress in that regard and events have overtaken this development. No party has been served with court processes and there is no intention of doing so. We have agreed to put a halt to the proceedings.

“It is important to stress that no orders have been made and there are no adverse effects on any party. We understand that once the matter comes up January 2025, we would be in a position to formally withdraw the matter in court,” Chiejina stated.