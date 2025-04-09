  • Wednesday, 9th April, 2025

NUJ Condemns Police Brutality, Assault on Rivers’ Journalists

Nigeria | 48 minutes ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has condemned the brutality and assault meted on journalists in the state by the men of the state Police Command.

It would be recalled that some journalists covering a peaceful protest by civil society groups in Port Harcourt were brutalised, and tear gas canisters shot by the policemen who claimed to be acting on order.

The union, however, has described “the assault on Charles Opurum of Channels Television; Allwell Ene of Naija FM; Soibelemari Oruwari of Nigeria/Info; Ikezam Godswill of AIT, and Femi Ogunkhilede of Super FM,” as unprovoked, barbaric, inhuman and a violation of their rights.

According to the statement signed by the state Chairman of the NUJ, Paul Bazia, and Secretary, Ijeoma Tubosia, “The four members of the NUJ were tear gassed by the police while carrying out their legitimate duties of covering a peaceful protest in Port Harcourt. Opurum was even arrested and detained for a period of time by the security agents.”

The NUJ further regretted that “a security agency paid to protect lives and property could turn itself into a monster terrorising innocent citizens, particularly journalists in the state.”

The NUJ, therefore, “demands an unreserved apology from the Rivers State Police Command within 14 days for the assault against the journalists or risk its activities being boycotted by journalists in the state.”

The council also demanded that all the officials involved in the condemnable act be brought to book.

Also, the council warns that any further assault on journalists in the state would be vehemently resisted by the NUJ.

“NUJ as a watchdog of the society will not fold its arms and watch any arm of security agencies in the state descend to barbarism and brutalisation of innocent citizens, let alone media practitioners. Enough is enough.

“However, NUJ shall remain partners in the onerous task of contributing to the development of our country, while it believes that the police should not soil the subsisting relationship and partnership between them and the journalists in Rivers State.”

Meanwhile, the NUJ has appealed to its members to be peaceful and calm “as it is believed that police authorities concerned are looking into the matter with a view to ensuring peace and good working relationship with them.”

