Jimoh Ibrahim Urges Global Parliamentarians to Support Defence Budget

*Says parliament should be supportive rather than investigative

Senator representing Ondo South District, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has urged global parliamentarians to adopt collaborative and supportive approaches regarding the defence ministry’s annual budget.

Ibrahim, who is representing Nigeria at 150th inter-parliamentary meeting in Uzbekistan, warned that insecurity was likely to escalate in the 21st century.

The Nigerian lawmaker emphasised the need for a supportive rather than an investigative approach, noting that human life is priceless.
Responding to inquiries from international media in Uzbekistan, Senator Ibrahim said parliament needs to adopt a more supportive and friendly stance rather than merely fulfilling its traditional oversight duties regarding defence appropriations.

He said efficient system and process creation and management could assist in fighting fraud related to security spending, a key concern for Parliament.

“The central question for governments and security agencies should be: security for whom, when, and how? Addressing power and insecurity issues alongside their ecosystems is key to the security of the geocentric system. The government’s failure to address poverty effectively will further exacerbate insecurity,” Ibrahim said.

Senator Ibrahim, who holds a doctorate in Modern Warfare, noted that the government’s approach to security was “marked by a constant flip between fear and courage – fear that the system is failing. Life is increasingly tricky amid this struggle, yet we still maintain a defence structure. It is only a matter of time before one of these emotions- fear or courage – prevails.”

He said when parliament functions as an oversight entity examining security expenditures, it may inadvertently foster insecurity.

“I saw fear within government leadership, leading to unprecedented crises and heightened insecurity,” he said.

Noting the nexus between poverty and insecurity, the Nigerian lawmaker said, “a noticeable shift in the relationship between the goals of poverty reduction and governmental efficiency, is the area where domestic insecurity arises”.

