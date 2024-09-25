Budget Office Demands Coherent, Purpose-driven Proposals from MDAs to Meet National Objectives

James Emejo in Abuja





The Director General, Budget Office of the Federation (BoF), Mr. Tanimu Yakubu, yesterday requested that executive budget proposals by ministries, departments and agencies of government (MDAs) must be coherent and purpose-driven, and embodying government’s vision for security and development.

Speaking at the commencement of the training of MDAS on 2025 Budget Preparation using the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System Budget Preparation Sub-System (GIFMIS/BPS), in Abuja, he said the quality of national budget had been a longstanding concern, with stakeholders often questioning the relevance, execution, and effectiveness of our budgetary proposals.

He said training offers a critical opportunity for all MDAs to reflect on their roles in the budget process.

He said, “Together, we can ensure that our budget proposals for 2025 are not only robust and focused but also aligned with our national priorities.

“This is our moment to demonstrate to the Nigerian people our steadfast commitment to delivering a budget that genuinely meets their needs while upholding strict fiscal discipline.

“As we prepare the 2025 budget, I urge all MDAs to stay true to their mandates. Our executive budget proposals must be coherent and purpose-driven, embodying the government’s vision for security and development.”

Yakubu pointed out that MDAs hold the vital responsibility of transforming government priorities into actionable programs and projects, and encouraged them to meticulously review their submissions to ensure they align with government’s overarching goal – to safeguard the essential economic functions of producing, distributing, and consuming goods and services.

The administration of President Bola Tinubu was traversing significant fiscal challenges, intensified by the dual issues of insecurity and limited resources that hinder our efforts to reverse economic decline.

The DG Budget Office said the economy was under immense pressure from various directions including a volatile global market, suppressed oil revenues, rising debt servicing costs, and threatened primary production processes.

He said, “In light of these pressing challenges, it has never been more critical for us to ensure that our budget is both focused and efficient.

“We are faced with tough decisions, and the resources available to us must be strategically allocated.

“Our priorities must center on enhancing security to foster capital accumulation, meeting investor expectations without bias, and empowering our citizens through effective mobilization and efficient deployment of development resources.”

He said in light of the challenges the country faces, Tinubu remained resolutely committed to restoring the authority of the federal government wherever it is under threat.

“His administration is dedicated to mobilising resources to expand our economy while prioritizing the development of our vast human capital.

“We are committed to implementing reforms that promote efficient resource allocation, address multidimensional poverty, and enhance our infrastructure to reduce the cost of doing business in our country.

“Achieving these ambitious goals requires the full cooperation of all stakeholders involved in the budget process.”

Yakubu, therefore, urged MDAs to collaborate in navigating these challenging times.

He said, “The journey ahead may demand sacrifices, but I am confident that, together, we can forge a path that benefits all Nigerians.

“Collaboration and synergy among the various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) are essential to our success.

“We must align our sectoral policies and programs with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which serves as a foundational strategy for realizing the National Development Plan.

“This unified approach will ensure that our efforts are synchronised and that resources are effectively mobilised to repair, upgrade, and expand our infrastructure across the nation.”

According to him, the GIFMIS Budget Preparation Subsystem Training Session provides an invaluable opportunity to acquire the tools and knowledge necessary to enhance our budgetary processes.

The technology-driven system is designed to improve efficiency, eliminate bottlenecks, and promote accountability.

“Let us harness the power of information technology to secure our economy, promote social justice, and strengthen the credibility of our democracy. MDAs are enjoined to study the Budget Call Circular in detail and avoid making erroneous mistakes that should ordinarily be avoided if they had complied with the relevant sections of the call circular,” he said.