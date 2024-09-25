Abdul Samad Rabiu Donates N2bn to Maiduguri Flood Victims

Goddy Egene





The founder of BUA Group, one of Africa’s leading conglomerates, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has extended a donation of N2 billion to aid the victims and support recovery efforts in Borno State.

According to a statement from the conglomerate, the donation was in response to the recent devastating floods in Maiduguri and President Bola Tinubu’s call to the private sector to support recovery efforts,

The donation included N1 billion in cash and N1 billion worth of essential food supplies, aimed at alleviating the suffering of displaced persons and communities affected by the floods. This was made known when a delegation from him visited Maiduguri to deliver the food items as well as the cash donation.

Speaking on the donation, the industrialist and philanthropist, who is the Chairman of BUA Group and Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), reaffirmed his commitment to standing by Nigerians in times of need.

He said: “The recent flooding in Maiduguri has caused untold hardship for thousands of families. I believe it is my responsibility and that of my organisation which is deeply rooted in the fabric of Nigerian society, to act swiftly and meaningfully in providing relief to those affected.

“This N2 billion donation to the victims of the recent flooding in Borno is one way of supporting the most vulnerable in times of crisis.”

The N1 billion worth of food items was made up of flour, pasta, sugar, rice, and other essential commodities. These would be distributed to the hardest-hit areas to provide immediate relief.

In addition, a N1 billion cash donation was presented to the state government through the governor to ensure that aid reaches those in need as swiftly as possible.

Rabiu, through the philanthropic arm of his company, the BUA Foundation, and his philanthropy, the ASR Africa, has continuously demonstrated his commitment to supporting communities across Nigeria and Africa at large, particularly during crises.

This latest contribution, according to the statement, was part of a broader effort to support recovery and rebuilding efforts across flood-affected regions in the country.

“In collaboration with government agencies, NGOs, and other stakeholders, BUA Foundation and ASR Africa will continue to monitor the situation and ensure that the necessary resources are provided to help the people of Maiduguri recover and rebuild in the wake of this disaster,” the statement added.

Abdul Samad Rabiu added: “Our thoughts are with the families and individuals who have been affected by this disaster. As we continue to extend our support, we urge other corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to join us in this effort to restore hope and rebuild lives.”