Tinubu Asks Senate to Screen Kekere-Ekun for Confirmation as CJN

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday asked the Senate to screen for confirmation of the appointment of Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Tinubu in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said his request was in accordance with the nation’s constitution.

Part of the letter read, “Pursuant to 231(1) of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria of 1999 as amended which gives the power to the president to appoint the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on the recommendation of the National Judicial Commission (NJC) and subject to confirmation of the Nigerian senate, I have the honour to forward the nomination of Honourable Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun CON for confirmation as CJN.

“While it is my hope that this request will receive the expeditious consideration and confirmation of the Senate.

“Please, accept the Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration and personal regards.”

Tinubu had on August 23, sworn-in Kekere-Ekun as acting CJN and he administered the oath of office on her.

The President’s decision to swear in Kekere-Ekun was condemned by a former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke who said Tinubu erred in law to have done that without the Senate approval.

However, the Senate through the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire, said the President’s action was in order.

Adegbonmire, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), told THISDAY then that Duke was totally wrong on the matter, saying, “An acting CJN can only act for three months.”

The Senators said, “A substantive CJN occupies the office beyond that period and until he retires or is removed in accordance with the provisions of the constitution”, he said.