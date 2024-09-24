LG Autonomy, Minimum Wage Implementation Top Agenda as N’Assembly Resumes Plenary

Sunday Aborisade and Juliet Akoje take a look at the legislative agenda awaiting the attention of federal legislators as the National Assembly Resumes Plenary today after a seven-week annual recess.

The two chambers of the National Assembly would attend to some pressing national issues upon resumption from annual vacation today.

Attention of the lawmakers upon resumption will, among others, focus on further work on the ongoing constitution review process.

The federal legislators, according to THISDAY checks, will embark on steps to ensure that the local government councils in the country enjoy full autonomy and permanent freedom from the grips of state governors in compliance with the verdict of the Supreme Court.

The federal parliament would also ensure full implementation of the minimum wage already approved by the Federal Government.

Both chambers would also start work on the 2025 Appropriation Bill which would likely be transmitted to it possibly by October by President Bola Tinubu.

Senate spokesperson, Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu told THISDAY that the red chamber would devote considerable legislative hours to working to ensure the overall welfare of Nigerians.

According to him, the Senate would ensure intervention in areas to help mitigate the effect of the devastation occasioned by flooding in Borno State and potentially in parts of other states along the Rivers Niger and Benue.

He noted that federal lawmakers would make sure that necessary resolution are passed to make sure that state governments already put on alert on possible flooding are alive to their responsibilities.

The Senate had last week donated N54million to assist victims of flooding in Borno State while the House of Representatives donated N100 million. Individual Senators had also donated various sums running into millions to the Borno State Government.

Adaramodu said, “The Senate would on resumption, through legislation and oversight processes, see to the welfare of Nigerians.

The Senate would hold the bull by the horns to engender a revived economy and work on electoral reforms.

“The Senate would ensure that the workers’ national minimum wage is realistically implemented. The Senate shall equally deal robustly with the 2025 Appropriations Bill, to ensure that Nigerians get the best for an assured life more abundant.”

The Adhoc committee on the Review of the 1999 constitution is expected to hold a two-day retreat in Kano State this weekend in furtherance of its assignment.

Chairman of the National Assembly who is also the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio hinted last week that the Senate would “tinker with the constitution” to give further legal verve to the autonomy granted local councils in the country by the Supreme Court.

Akpabio, spoke when he received members of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, said to be loyal to the erstwhile Interim National Secretary of the party, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, in Uyo.

His Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, quoted Akpabio as saying: “I thank President Bola Tinubu, for looking for a way to bring the all needed autonomy to the local governments through the intervention of the Supreme Court.

“The Senate, under my leadership will tinker with the constitution to ensure that the judgment is fully implemented without any loopholes for manipulation by the practitioners.”

Already, a Bill seeking the establishment of a federal agency for the conduct of local government elections in Nigeria was passed for first reading in late July, 2024 shortly before the red chamber commenced its annual vacation.

The Bill titled: “Local Government Independent Electoral Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2024 (SB. 531)” was sponsored by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (APC – Niger East).

The body when established will be saddled with the responsibility of conducting elections into the chairmanship and counselorship positions in the 774 local governments in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the proposed Bill, the agency when established, shall consist of a Chairperson and six commissioners, appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate. The chairperson and commissioners shall serve for a renewable term of five years.

According to the bill, the NILGEC shall operate independently, free from external influence and interference, and the Commission shall have its budget, approved by the National Assembly, to ensure financial independence.

Part of the provisions of the Bill states that, “NILGEC shall operate independently, free from external influence and interference. The Commission shall have its budget, approved by the National Assembly, to ensure financial independence.”

It was gathered that the Bill would be given accelerated consideration by both chambers just like it did the on the New National Anthem Act and the Minimum Wage Act in line with President Tinubu’s desire to ensure a completely autonomous, stable and functional local government administration in accordance with his restructuring agenda for the country.

A source said, “The bill is aimed at creating a national local government election body which will be separate from the Independent National Electoral Commission which is believed to be overburdened with the task of conducting federal elections already.

“So the parliament wants to create a parallel electoral body for local governments as contained in a Bill before the Senate and later reflect the relevant provisions in the constitution which is presently being reviewed by both chambers and with that they will completely take away the local government administration from the governors.

“If the governor still controls the electoral process at the level, there will be no true autonomy as they will still be in charge of managing their funds. So that’s one of the angles they want to pursue the autonomy which is based on a Supreme Court judgement.”

The source further stated that if the local governments can get their allocations directly instead of the states getting it and spending it for them, “sincerely, all this poverty we are talking about will be reduced.”

On his part, spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon Akin Rotimi, Jr, in a statement on Monday confirmed that the green chamber would resume today following the annual recess, which began in late July in line with parliamentary tradition.

According to him, it was expected that the Speaker and presiding officer, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, will deliver an agenda setting speech.

He said, “Before the recess, the House presented its Performance Report for the First Session (June 13, 2023 – June 13, 2024), outlining key achievements and milestones since the 10th Assembly’s inauguration.

“According to the report, 679 motions were moved, 89 bills were passed, and 306 petitions were received from distressed Nigerians during the first session.

“Additionally, members of the Green Chamber conducted oversight visits to 107 MDAs, averaging 0.9 visits per committee as of June 13, 2024.

“The annual recess in the legislative calendar serves as a vital opportunity for federal lawmakers to engage in extensive constituency outreach across the country.

“It also enhances the oversight of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), as outlined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended). During this time, Standing and AdHoc Committees conducted important hearings to address critical concerns.

“Although the House wasn’t holding plenary sessions, alternative avenues were utilized to address issues typically raised as Motions of Urgent National Importance.

“For example, following the devastating floods in Maiduguri, Borno State, the House sent a delegation led by Rep. Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano) to the state, making a donation to the government.

“In separate statements, both Rep. Doguwa and Rep. Muhktar Aliyu Betara (APC, Borno) assured that legislative measures would be taken upon resumption to further address the crisis.”

Rotimi said members of the House Committee on Rules and Business recently held a retreat focused on revalidating legislative manuals to ensure high-quality output from the House of Representatives.

He said, “It is in this light, bills and motions aligned with our commitments in the legislative agenda will receive prioritization and fast-tracking, particularly because they will serve as indicators by which Nigerians assess the 10th Assembly at the upcoming mid-term in June 2025.

“As the Green Chamber resumes, the House will inaugurate the board of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC). It is also expected to inaugurate the Joint Senate/House Ad Hoc Committee on the Petroleum Industry Investigation, which aims to address challenges in the oil and gas sector.

“Members will actively debate and pursue legislative action on pressing challenges faced by Nigerians, particularly those related to the recent flooding in Maiduguri, the spate of insecurity in the country, and the economy. These issues, among others of urgent national importance, will be prioritized as we respond to the needs of our constituencies.”

Rotimi listed major areas of legislative focus in the House of Representatives to include 2025 Budget saying the House eagerly anticipates receiving the 2025 Appropriation Bill soon.

According to him, “Timely submission from the Executive is crucial, as it facilitates thorough scrutiny and public input through Town Hall meetings, a practice pioneered by the House during the 2024 Budget review.

The House is firmly committed to maintaining the January – December budget cycle and anticipates cooperation from the Executive in this regard.”

He also said the constitutional review would be a major focus of the green chamber.

His words, “Process serves as the bedrock of our democracy, embodying our collective aspirations for a just society. The House reaffirms the December 2025 deadline to arrive at definitive outcomes for the Sixth Alteration to the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“The House Committee on Constitution Review (HCCR), chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, will intensify efforts to address pressing issues and align our laws with the needs of the public.

“To date, we have received about 305 memoranda from the public and about 150 Constitution Alteration Bills from Honourable Members, reflecting significant public engagement and concern. These bills will be given accelerated consideration.”

On Electoral Reform, the spokesperson said as outlined in Article 6.7 on Law Reform in our Legislative Agenda, the 10th House will prioritize amending the Electoral Act 2022 to address gaps, including vague and contradictory provisions.

His words, “In line with our agenda, we are also committed to establishing a mechanism for periodic reviews of electoral laws to ensure they remain relevant and aligned with global best practices.

“Notably, groundwork for this process has already begun with a Citizen Town Hall on electoral reforms held by the House Committee on Electoral Matters in November 2023. As we resume, the House will build on these ongoing efforts to strengthen our electoral framework.”

Rotimi added that the Local Government Autonomy Bill, which is pivotal to the Legislative Agenda, particularly Article 6.3 on Law Reform (Agenda 3), would take centre stage.

He also listed the Whistleblower Protection Bill, oversight and legislative compliance, and other legislative reforms and constituency outreach as top priority of the House upon resumption of plenary.

Said he, “Approaching our midterm evaluation in June 2025 the House will intensify our efforts and build on our legislative performance so far to address critical national issues highlighted in our Legislative Agenda.

“Another key focus for Members will be ensuring the effective monitoring of Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIPs) budgeted for the 2024 fiscal year within our constituencies. This is particularly vital at this juncture, allowing us to remain responsive to the needs of our constituents and reinforcing our commitment to effective governance.

“The 10th House of Representatives is deeply committed to robust oversight, accountability, and responsiveness to the needs of Nigerian citizens. Through targeted legislative action and thorough review mechanisms, we are well-positioned to tackle pressing issues that enhance the well-being of our people.

“As we resume sittings, we invite citizens to engage with their respective representatives and participate in discussions that shape our legislative priorities. This commitment not only reinforces our role in promoting good governance but also strengthens the democratic fabric of our nation. Together, we can work towards building a brighter future for all Nigerians.”