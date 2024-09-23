NMCN: Global Demand for Nigerian Nurses Still High, Inducts Pioneer Nurses of Clifford Varsity

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

With high mobility of labour in the healthcare profession and its attendant ‘Japa’ syndrome, the global demand for Nigerian nurses is not abating, the Registrar/Chief Executive of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), Dr. Faruk Abubakar, has said.

He stated this at the maiden induction ceremony of the Nursing Science Department, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Clifford University Owerrinta, Abia State, during which 67 pioneer nurses trained at the institution were admitted to the nursing profession by NMCN.

Abubakar said that the world was indeed looking up to Nigeria for the supply of well trained nurses, hence the need for expansion of training opportunities for nurses to mitigate the manpower drain in the nation’s health sector.



The Registrar, who was represented by Mrs. Patricia Anunobi at the maiden induction ceremony of the nursing graduates, noted that nurses play crucial role in the healthcare delivery chain hence the increasing global demand for their services.

According to him, the vantage position of nurses as the closest to patients, meant that they are at the forefront in the efforts towards attainment of the universal health coverage and sustainable development goals.



Dr. Abubakar acknowledged the rigorous training programme of the Bachelor Science, Nursing, of Clifford University and lauded the newly inducted nurses for scaling through, as well as recording huge successes in the professional examinations of the nursing and midwifery council of Nigeria.

The Vice-chancellor and President, Clifford University, Owerrinta, Professor Chimezie Omeonu, testified to the high quality products of the institution’s Nursing Sciences Department, saying that they were well prepared for the task ahead.

According to him, the pioneer nursing and midwifery graduates passed through the globally accepted standard of training for professionals in the field of nursing and midwifery.



He gave assurance that the institution would continue to sustain and improve on the quality of training programme and charged the pioneer nurses and midwives of the institution to always strive to be the best.

On his part, the Chancellor of the university, Professor Bassey Udoh urged the newly inducted professional nurses and midwives to always uphold their professional calling in their character, commitment, competence and compassion.

While capturing the mood of the occasion, the Dean, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Professor Precious E. Omeonu, described the maiden induction/oath taking ceremony as “historic event (that) marks a significant milestone in the life of our inductees”.



“We gather here to recognize their academic excellence, clinical expertise, and dedication to the noble profession of nursing,” she said, adding that the brand new nurses “have demonstrated the knowledge, skills, and attitude required to excel in this demanding and evolving profession”.

Prof. Omeonu stated that Clifford Varsity was proud of the quality of the nurses it has added to the profession, noting that they were “equipped with the tools needed to excel in this demanding and ever-evolving healthcare landscape”.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Head, Department of Nursing Sciences, Mrs. Peace Aliche, stated that the induction into the nursing profession was not just an attainment but also a stepping stone towards the professional practice of the inductees.

She specially advised the new set of nurses a midwives to avoid anything that would make the to be inhumane or unethical in the course of their professional practice.

Aliche further advised that the nurses must “aim to be a beacon of hope to patients, and an exemplary model to caregivers”.

She said that the Clifford Varsity trained nurses and midwives have no reason to be found wanting in their profession having received the skills and expertise required to excel in the “globally demanding and also rewarding profession”.

The HOD stated that in their first outing in May this year, the nursing students of the institution beat the national average and posted the best result in the Eastern zone for the nursing council examination.

She added that they also recorded one hundred percent in the recently released results of the last midwifery council examination.