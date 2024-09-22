Will Akinwunmi Ambode Return?

HighLife

Rumours are swirling about Akinwunmi Ambode’s potential return to Lagos politics. Despite serving only one term as governor, some insiders suggest Ambode might be eyeing a comeback. His possible return contrasts with the alleged rising ambitions of Senator Tokunbo Abiru, adding intrigue to Lagos’ future political landscape.

Ambode’s political journey was cut short in 2019 when intra-party forces pushed him aside for Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Since then, he has maintained a relatively low profile. However, his recent appearances and interactions with key political figures have sparked speculation that he may be ready to re-enter the game.

A few months ago, Ambode and Sanwo-Olu were seen in a cordial public meeting, surprising many. The once-tense relationship seemed to have softened, raising questions about Ambode’s future plans. Some believe that the warm exchange could be a sign of Ambode’s gradual re-emergence in Lagos politics.

Meanwhile, it seems Senator Abiru is quietly building his profile as a potential governor. Known for his financial expertise, Abiru’s career in banking has given him credibility in managing complex institutions. Though his political style is reserved, his connections in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) make him a formidable contender.

Despite Abiru’s rise, Ambode’s legacy still looms large. His time as governor saw notable infrastructure developments, which many Lagosians remember fondly. This could give him a strategic advantage if he decides to pursue another term.

The possibility of Ambode’s return adds a layer of uncertainty to Abiru’s ambitions. Some suggest that Abiru’s reported gubernatorial interest could be the push Ambode needs to reclaim his position. Whether this competition will play out remains to be seen.

For now, Lagosians are left to wonder how the political scene will evolve. Will Ambode’s potential return shake things up, or will Abiru’s quiet momentum carry him forward? Only time will tell which direction the political winds will blow.