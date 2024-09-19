NITRA: Stakeholders Give Imperatives for AI Adoption in Nigeria 

Stories By Emma OKonji

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is rapidly transitioning into a knowledge-based economy with the prospects of adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is an enabler of growth, innovation, and increased productivity. This was the focus of discussion at the 4th edition of Nigeria Information Technology Reporter’s Association (NITRA) ICT Growth Conference themed, “Impact of AI on National Development: Prospects, Policies and Challenges in Nigeria,” held in Lagos.

At the conference, key ICT media voices from broadcast, print and online platforms including; Editor and Chief Operating Officer at DigiVation Network TV, Hilary Damissah; ICT Editor at Daily Independent Newspapers, Justus Adejumo; and Editor at TechEconomy, Peter Oluka, lent their thoughts to the subject matter of AI alongside other stakeholders in the sector.

Setting the tone for the conversation, while moderating the panel session, Damissah, stirred concerns about the natural anxiety people have, inclusive of Nigerians on the advent of any new disruptive technology like AI and sort to know the preparedness of the nation in terms of policy, security, and probable socio-economic effects of navigating the dangers of AI in a developing economy.

Responding, the Chief Information Security Officer, Digital Encode, Mr Oluwakayode Olatunji, explained that while AI is evolving, Nigerians have to adopt its usage into daily activities. He stressed that AI would not take away jobs, but rather create digital jobs.

Adejumo noted the need for media to be knowledgeable about subject matters in order to always disseminate the right information. “We should have better education, that means as the societal gatekeepers, media professionals, have to be deliberate in acquiring new trainings, build capacities and acquaint themselves more with global trends.”

Co-founder Hyperspace and NeuRal AI, Dr. Oluseyi Akindeinde, noted that though Nigerians may not readily possess the skills at this point in time, but however said it was a growing trend that doesn’t necessarily require a certification for its adoption, deployment, and use. “AI is a general-purpose technology. It is a piece of technology that can be used across several industries, just like the internet,” Akindeinde said.

Oluka who represented the President of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), Mr. Adesola Akinsanya, spoke about how organisations like NiRA intend to ensure the domestication of local content and consideration for our unique socio-cultural interest is factored in the narrative of the unfolding AI scenario in Nigeria.

MWC 2024 to Explore Role of Connectivity in Africa

GSMA MWC 2024 will return to the Kigali Convention Center from 29-31 October 2024, where Africa’s largest and most influential connectivity event, will convene innovators and political leaders from across the entire continent, geared towards driving the digital economy forward and enabling socio-economic growth.

MWC Kigali will deliver a range of keynotes and panel sessions hosted by industry thought leaders and leading enterprises, focused around the four event themes: Connected Continent, The AI Future, FinTech, and Africa’s Digital DNA.

Recently confirmed speakers include Airtel Africa’s CEO, Sunil Taldar; Amini’s Founder & CEO, Kate Kallot; the GSMA’s Director General, Mats Granryd; the ITU’s Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin; Lelapa AI’s CEO and Co-founder, Pelonomi Moiloa; MTN Group’s FinTech CEO, Serigne Dioum, among others.

For the first time in Africa, the GSMA Ministerial Programme will be hosted at MWC Kigali, marking a new chapter in the commitment to advancing the digital agenda in Africa. The programme will convene the most influential telecommunications leaders from across the African continent to discuss policy and regulatory topics key to the region.

The Mobile for Development (M4D) team will once again play a central role at the event, driving innovation in digital technology to reduce global inequalities. M4D will host the ‘Mobile for Development Theatre’, a dedicated space for keynote sessions, panels, and discussions. Themes will range from AI for impact and humanitarian innovation, agriculture and climate, to digital inclusion and gender. Also returning this year is the Mobile Money Leadership Forum, which will explore key trends and innovations in mobile financial services.

Zoho Launches AI-rich Version of Zoho Analytics

Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, has launched a new version of Zoho Analytics—Zoho’s self-service BI and analytics platform.

Among more than 100 other enhancements, Zoho Analytics has developed powerful new AI and ML capabilities, enabling diagnostic insights, predictive analysis, and automated report and dashboard generation.

Additionally, Zoho Analytics now includes a custom ML model-building studio, seamless integration with Open AI, 25+ new data connectors, and third-party BI platform extensions. The latest version has added power, intelligence, and flexibility to serve a broader range of businesses and users than competitors in the market.

Giving further details, Country Head, Zoho Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare, said: “Zoho Analytics, launched as Zoho Reports in 2009, entered the market long before technology had caught up with Zoho’s forward-thinking vision for business intelligence. Since then, Zoho has made considerable investments around automation, no-code/low-code development, third-party integration, machine learning, and Zia, Zoho’s in-house AI engine. The latest version of Zoho Analytics is one of the first solutions from the company that takes advantage of every one of these decades-long investments. The result is a democratised platform that is powerful, intelligent, and flexible enough to benefit everyone and anyone.”