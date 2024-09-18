NIHSA Issues Flood Warning Ahead of Lagdo Dam Water Release

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has issued a warning to the public that the Authority of Lagdo Dam in Cameroon has informed the Agency that the dam management will begin regulated water releases at the rate of 100m% (8,640,000m/day) starting from September 17th.

The water release is expected to increase gradually to 1000m% in the next seven days depending on the inflow from the upstream Garoua River which is the main feeder into the reservoir and a major contributor to the Benue river.

In a press statement issued by the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, NIHSA, Umar Ibrahim Mohammed, it was stated that the dam managers would make the planned water releases gradual in order not to exceed the conveyance capacity of the Benue river system and cause major flooding downstream Nigeria.

He stated: “The spilling of waters from Lagdo dam is expected to stop as soon as there is noticeable decrease in flow into the Lagdo reservoir.

“The Agency hereby wishes to state that there is no cause for alarm as major flooding is not expected downstream Nigeria as the flow levels along the river Benue are still within the warning levels.”

Still, NIHSA enjoined all states contiguous to the river Benue system, namely: Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross-Rivers and Rivers; the government at all levels (Federal, State and LGAs) to step up vigilance and deploy adequate preparedness measures to reduce possible impacts of flooding that may occur as a result of increase in flow levels of these major rivers at this period.

“The Agency will continue to monitor closely the flow situation of the trans-boundary river Benue and the national inland rivers and steadily provide regular updates on water levels across major rivers to forestall further flood disasters,” he added.