As Lagos Deputy Gov Hamzat Clocks 60…

Adedayo Akinwale beams searchlight on the political career of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, as he clocks 60 on Thursday, September 19.

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat needs no introduction as far as the political terrain of Nigeria is concerned. When decent politicians in the country are discussed, he ranks high as one of the few politicians in the country who are without controversies or corruption allegations dangling on their neck.

Hazmat who clocks 60 tomorrow was born in Lagos on 19 September, 1964 into the family of Late Oba Mufutau Olatunji Hamzat and Late Alhaja Kehinde Hamzat from Iga Egbe.

His father served as a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly and as a Commissioner for Transportation in the state (1979–1983) before becoming the Vice-chairman (South West) of then Alliance for Democracy (AD). He became the Lagos West Senatorial District leader of the Action Congress and a crowned king through his maternal royal lineage.

If the political antecedents of his father, the late king is anything to go by, it is safe to say Hazmat was born into the progressives fold.

Hamzat had his primary education at Odu-Abore Memorial Primary School, Mushin, Lagos State and his secondary education at Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo state.

He graduated from the University of Ibadan in 1986 with a degree in Agricultural Engineering in 1986 and a Masters in Agricultural Engineering in 1988. In 1992, he had his PhD in System Process Engineering at Cranfield University, England.

Despite being from a privileged family, Hazmat is the perfect definition of humanity who has been able to leave a meaningful impact in the lives of those that have come across him. He doesn’t know how to look away when he sees someone he needs.

His love for humanity and his philanthropic gesture which he intentionally keeps away from the media is second to none.

Whenever foot-soldiers of President Bola Tinubu are mentioned, Hazmat is high up there. He has been a member of the political family for a number of years and unapologetically committed to Tinubu’s progressive ideals.

Before he ventured into politucs, he worked at RTP Consulting Services, Columbia University, Merrill Lynch Inc, Morgan Stanley and Oando Plc. In Oando Plc, he served as the Chief Information Officer and Group Head, IT Strategist.

Hamzat is a well-regarded technocrat and administrator with a reputation for his emphasis on using technology and data to drive policy decisions. His policies have largely focused on innovation in governance, infrastructure development, and smart city initiatives.

He is considered part of the Bola Tinubu political network and has gained influence within Lagos State politics through his close relationships with other key politicians in the state.

In spite of his background, Hamzat’s political journey didn’t start until he was appointed as a Commissioner for Science and Technology in 2005 under the administration of Governor Bola Tinubu. He continued to serve in the same role during Babatunde Fashola’s tenure as governor.

He is known for spearheading several technology-driven initiatives to enhance the efficiency of governance and service delivery in Lagos. One of his significant contributions was the introduction of e-governance systems in the state’s public service. This led to an increase in transparency and efficiency in government processes.

Hazmat was also appointed Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure between 2011 and 2015. His focus was on infrastructure development, ensuring Lagos State’s road networks were maintained and expanded.

In addition, he was appointed as Special Adviser on Works to the Minister for Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola in 2015. In September 2018, he resigned that role to contest in the Lagos state gubernatorial elections.

After a long-fought primary, Hamzat emerged as the running mate for Babajide Sanwo-Olu for whom he had stepped down during the primaries. Sanwo-Olu would eventually become the party’s nominee, and later Governor-elect.

Both men ran together a campaign that went to different parts of the state. On 10 March, 2019, after the election, Hamzat was declared Deputy Governor-elect of Lagos State by the Independent National Electoral Commission and presented a Certificate of Return. He was re-elected in 2023 for a second term.

The Deputy Governor is notorious for maintaining a low-profile personal life while focusing on his duties as a public servant. Hamzat is respected for his intellect and strategic thinking in governance, combining his technical background with his political ambitions to push for progressive changes in Lagos State.

Hamzat is married to Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, and the union is blessed with wonderful children. As the Lagos Deputy Governor celebrates 60 years of fulfilled life on earth, the political landscape appears wide and very open for him.