  • Tuesday, 17th September, 2024

Tinubu Directs FRSC to Improve Highway Monitoring, Reduce Road Accidents Nationwide

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

* Mourns 40 Maulud participants killed in Kaduna auto crash 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has given a standing order to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to scale up its monitoring of the highways, as well as reduce road accidents across the country.

The president, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, 

directed the FRSC to improve highway monitoring and reduce the number of road accidents nationwide.  

President Tinubu condoled with members and leaders of the Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria over the death of 40 members killed and several others injured in an auto crash on Sunday.  

The victims were on their way from Kwandari in Plateau State to a Maulud Nabiy celebratory event in Saminaka, Kaduna State when their bus collided with a truck at Lere town of Kaduna State. 

The president condoled with the families of the dead and injured and with the governments of Kaduna and Plateau States. 

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.  

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.