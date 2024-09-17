Tinubu Directs FRSC to Improve Highway Monitoring, Reduce Road Accidents Nationwide

* Mourns 40 Maulud participants killed in Kaduna auto crash

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has given a standing order to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to scale up its monitoring of the highways, as well as reduce road accidents across the country.

The president, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga,

directed the FRSC to improve highway monitoring and reduce the number of road accidents nationwide.

President Tinubu condoled with members and leaders of the Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria over the death of 40 members killed and several others injured in an auto crash on Sunday.

The victims were on their way from Kwandari in Plateau State to a Maulud Nabiy celebratory event in Saminaka, Kaduna State when their bus collided with a truck at Lere town of Kaduna State.

The president condoled with the families of the dead and injured and with the governments of Kaduna and Plateau States.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.