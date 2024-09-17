Ola Cardoso on Career and New Movie ‘My Pikin Dey Lagos’

Vanessa Obioha

Nigerian filmmaker and cinematographer Ola Cardoso is directing the new movie ‘My Pikin Dey Lagos.’ Cardoso, a well-known name in Nollywood whose credits include ‘God Calling,’ ‘Banana Island Ghost,’ and the 2024 AMVCA Best Movie winner ‘Breath of Life,’ in a recent chat with THISDAY shared his deep passion for storytelling and how he is translating that in ‘My Pikin Dey Lagos.’

“‘My Pikin Dey Lagos’ holds a special place in my heart, both personally and professionally,” he said. “The story deeply resonates with me because it reflects a real-life experience I’ve had. I was drawn to this film because it allows me to explore and convey the challenges and successes of pursuing dreams in the face of harsh urban realities.”

Produced by Paul Umana and starring Levi Chikere in the lead role, ‘My Pikin Dey Lagos’ tells the story of a 28-year-old dreamer who leaves his ailing mother in their village to chase stardom in Lagos, only to face the harsh realities of the big city.

“It captures the essence of the struggles many dreamers encounter,” noted Cardoso.

“As the director, my goal was to authentically depict the protagonist’s emotional and physical journey. I aimed to highlight the contrast between the hopeful dreams of Lagos and the often difficult realities of city life. By blending intimate, character-focused scenes with the broader, sometimes harsh urban environment, I sought to create a narrative that is both deeply personal and widely relatable.”

For Cardoso, the film mirrors his experiences “and those of many others who have ventured beyond their familiar surroundings to chase their aspirations.”

The film, he said, also came with unique challenges.

“One significant challenge was shooting exterior scenes in Lagos, especially dealing with the crowds and busy streets. The vibrant energy of the city is both a blessing and a challenge—while it adds authenticity and life to the film, it also means constant interruptions and having to clear the set of onlookers.

“Managing these crowds and ensuring we could shoot scenes with the right focus and without constant disruptions was a tough but rewarding experience. It required meticulous planning and coordination with local authorities to keep everything running smoothly.”

Cardoso’s journey into Nollywood, according to him, was a mix of passion, timing, and the right opportunities.

“It all began when Akinola Bakare gave me my first Nollywood gig as the second camera operator on Before 30,” he disclosed. “That project was a pivotal moment for me—it not only allowed me to get my hands dirty in the industry but also opened doors to some amazing relationships.”

Through ‘Before 30,’ Cardoso met BB Sasore and Derin Adeyokunu of Nemsia Studios and worked with them on various projects.

He was particularly drawn to cinematography and creative direction by the transformative power of stories.

“For me, storytelling has always been at the heart of everything. I’ve been fascinated by how stories, visuals, and emotions come together to create something powerful. Growing up, I was deeply inspired by the way films could move people, change perspectives, and connect on a human level. The ability to shape these stories visually is what drew me into cinematography and creative direction.”

Cardoso also revealed His biggest influences in cinematography and filmmaking

“They include Shane Hulburt and Roger Deakins. Hulburt’s innovative approaches to visual storytelling and Deakins’ mastery of light and composition have profoundly shaped my perspective and style. Their work inspires me to push the boundaries of what’s possible in film and strive for excellence in every project.”

While noting that all the films he had worked on contributed to his career growth and sharpened his skills, Cardoso revealed that ‘Breath of Life’ holds a special place in his heart.

“It’s a deeply personal project for me because it resonates with themes I truly believe in—hope, resilience, and the human spirit. The process of bringing that story to life was both challenging and rewarding, and it allowed me to push my creative boundaries in ways I hadn’t before. ‘Breath of Life’ is more than just a film to me; it’s a reflection of the kind of stories I want to continue telling.”

With ‘My Pikin Dey Lagos,’ he is hoping that viewers will appreciate the deeply personal and authentic portrayal.

“My input as both director and cinematographer has been driven by a desire to create a film that truly resonates with the audience. You’ll see a blend of intimate, character-driven storytelling with the raw, vibrant energy of Lagos, reflecting the real-life experiences of chasing dreams in a bustling city. I’ve focused on capturing the emotional depth and resilience of the protagonist while authentically representing the contrasts between hopeful aspirations and the harsh realities of urban life. My goal was to craft a narrative that feels both personal and universally relatable, offering a genuine and immersive experience that stays true to the struggles and triumphs of pursuing one’s dreams,” he said.

Reflecting on his career so far, Cardoso said that it “ has been a continuous learning experience, helping me refine my craft and push boundaries in storytelling. Nollywood has been a journey of growth, resilience, and endless creativity for me, and I’m grateful for every step that’s brought me to where I am today.”

He plans to leave a legacy of authenticity and innovation.

“I want to be remembered for creating impactful, emotionally resonant films that resonate with audiences both in Nigeria and globally. As for Hollywood, I’m excited about the possibilities and eager to bring a unique perspective and fresh ideas to the international stage,” he concluded.