UNFPA Donates to Benue, Reaffirms Support for  Vulnerable Persons

George Okoh in Makurdi

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), with support from the Government of Japan, has donated Inter-Agency Reproductive Health (IARH) kits and other humanitarian supplies to the Benue State Government to strengthen maternal and newborn healthcare, sexual and reproductive health services, and response to gender-based violence across the state.

The intervention, implemented through the Royal Heritage Health Foundation, is expected to benefit more than 100,000 vulnerable persons, particularly internally displaced persons (IDPs), women and girls affected by the humanitarian crisis in Benue.

Speaking during the official handover ceremony at the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BENSEMA) headquarters in Makurdi, UNFPA Resident Representative in Nigeria, Muriel Mafico, described the reproductive health kits as “truly life-saving” and said the intervention represents more than the donation of medical supplies.

“The kits we are handing over today will benefit over 100,000 people across Benue State. But beyond the supplies, we are investing in people because supplies alone will not save lives unless health workers are properly trained,” she said.

Mafico announced that UNFPA would collaborate with the Benue State College of Nursing Sciences to build the capacity of nurses, midwives and doctors, while also supporting the establishment of safe spaces and youth-friendly centres in IDP camps to strengthen responses to gender-based violence.

She further disclosed that the agency would invest in digital literacy and digital marketing skills for young people and women as part of efforts to promote economic empowerment and ensure that no one is left behind.

“We have seen today that our support in Benue is making a difference. It is igniting hope and transforming lives one person at a time. But while there is much to celebrate, we must do much more, at greater speed, on a larger scale and in a sustainable manner,” Mafico stated.

She stressed that peace and development remain inseparable, noting that UNFPA would continue supporting women-led and youth-led organisations to promote peacebuilding, social cohesion and government-led coordination on gender-based violence response.

Receiving the items on behalf of Governor Hyacinth Alia, Deputy Governor, Sam Ode, expressed appreciation to UNFPA and the Government of Japan for the intervention, describing the donation as timely and critical to improving maternal and newborn healthcare services in the state.

“We sincerely thank UNFPA and the Government of Japan for this donation of Inter-Agency Reproductive Health Kits.

“This intervention will strengthen maternal and newborn health as well as sexual and reproductive health and gender-based violence response services in Benue,” he said.

He assured the donors that the state government would ensure transparent distribution of the supplies.

“As we assured you yesterday, these donations will be fully utilised. We will track them carefully to ensure they reach the intended beneficiaries. We value this partnership and remain committed to sustaining it for the benefit of our people,” he added.

Governor Alia also reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening partnerships that improve healthcare delivery and support vulnerable communities across the state.

He commended UNFPA and the Government of Japan for their continued support in addressing maternal health challenges, gender-based violence and the humanitarian needs of internally displaced persons.

The governor further welcomed the Japan-funded initiative on digital literacy, economic empowerment, reproductive health services and gender-based violence prevention, describing it as consistent with his administration’s vision of sustainable and people-centred development.