eTranzact  1,000 Agents to Deepens Financial Inclusion in Ogun

Nume Ekeghe

eTranzact International Plc has expanded its financial inclusion footprint in Ogun State with the onboarding of over 1,000 agents and the deployment of thousands of PocketMoni terminals across communities in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state, bringing digital financial services closer to underserved residents.

The initiative, implemented through the company’s PocketMoni Business platform, is designed to broaden access to financial services at the grassroots while creating additional income opportunities for residents and small business owners.

Executed in collaboration with the Zonal Community Development Committee (CDC), Obafemi Owode, the programme reflects eTranzact’s commitment to extending formal financial services beyond major cities and improving banking access in rural and semi-urban communities.

Through the expanding network of agents and terminals, residents can now conduct transactions such as cash withdrawals, transfers, bill payments, and other financial services within their communities, significantly reducing the need to travel long distances to access banking facilities.

The Chairman of the Zonal Community Development Committee (CDC), Obafemi Owode, Gboyega Kareem Adeleke, described the initiative as a major step towards improving financial access and stimulating local economic activity.

He said, “Before PocketMoni came, our people had to travel far for simple withdrawals and bill payments. Today, those services are available within our communities through people we know and trust. This is development that directly impacts lives, and we commend eTranzact for bringing these opportunities to the grassroots.”

Speaking on the initiative, the Divisional Head of Financial Inclusion, eTranzact International Plc, Olalekan Disu, said the project demonstrates the impact of delivering financial services directly to communities.

“Financial inclusion is not just about opening access to financial products; it is about creating opportunities and building trust within communities. By empowering local agents and deploying thousands of terminals, we are helping to stimulate economic activity, create livelihoods, and make financial services more accessible to people at the grassroots,” he said.

Disu added that the success recorded in Obafemi Owode reinforces the importance of community engagement in driving sustainable financial inclusion and supporting Nigeria’s transition to a more digitally enabled economy.

According to the company, the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to bridge financial access gaps across rural and semi-urban communities while advancing national financial inclusion objectives. Buoyed by the positive response from residents and community stakeholders, eTranzact said it planned to replicate the model across other local government areas in the South-west, further expanding access to secure, convenient, and affordable digital financial services.