Leaders Pray for Nigeria at Eid-el-Maulud

*Celebrate with Muslims

*IGP promises enhanced security

Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Gombe, George Okoh in Makurdi, Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt, Laleye Dipo in Minna, Seriki Adinoyi in Jos and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Nigerian leaders from different walks of life, yesterday, celebrated Eid-el-Maulud, the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) with Muslims across the country and seized the occasion to pray for Nigeria.

This, nonetheless, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has assured Nigerians that the police would put in place adequate security measures to ensure a peaceful and secured environment during the 2024 Eid-el-Maulud celebrations.

Abba Yusuf

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has extended deepest congratulations to the entire Muslim Ummah in the state and across the nation on the occasion of Eid Maulud, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Baba Dantiye, the governor, described the occasion as a special one for Muslims to reflect on the exemplary life, teachings, and virtues of the Prophet, who embodied peace, compassion, humility, and love for humanity.

“As genuine and good Muslims, we must emulate and strive to uphold the exemplary virtues of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) in our daily interactions with one another as sure path to getting Allah’s blessings in our worldly endeavor and a gateway to salvation in the hereafter,” he said.

He therefore, urged Muslims to use the occasion for prayers, seeking divine intervention for peace, stability, and prosperity in the face of the current persistent security and economic challenges in the state and the entire country.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Muslim faithful in Nigeria, particularly in Lagos State, as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Maulud.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, urged Muslims to emulate the teachings and deeds of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

He also implored Nigerians to continue on the path of love, peace, unity and tolerance for a better society, irrespective of religious, ethnic, and political differences.

“We thank God for the grace to celebrate another Eid-el-Maulud this year. On behalf of the Lagos State Government, I rejoice with millions of people around the world, particularly Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and Nigeria, on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud.

“The celebration of Eid-el-Maulud, marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is an important ceremony in remembrance of the birth and life of the great Prophet of Allah.

“I want to implore all Nigerians, particularly Lagos residents, to keep praying and working together for peace in our dear Lagos State and Nigeria. Let us be hopeful of a better country.”

Hyacinth Alia

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, while felicitating with Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Id el Maulud, urges all the faithful to reflect on the principles of the Prophet’s life of kindness, compassion, and his role as a spiritual guide.

He charged them to always engage in dialogues and conversations aimed at promoting the unity and growth of the state and country.

The governor solicited for continued prayers and support for the APC-led government, assuring the people that his administration would continue to do everything possible to deliver on its campaign promises.

Inuwa Yahaya

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya,has called on the Muslim Ummah to draw inspiration and lessons from the virtues of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Maulud.

The Governor, who is also the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, encouraged Muslims to imbibe the Prophet’s qualities of tolerance, humility, modesty, and honesty in their daily lives.



According to a press release issued by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the governor emphasised the importance of reflecting on the teachings of the prophet and integrating his legacy of unity, integrity, peaceful coexistence, and love for one’s neighbour into the fabric of society.

“As we commemorate this great and epochal day, I enjoin us to continue to demonstrate in our lives what the noble messenger of Allah bequeathed to humanity in ethos, manners, and relationships for the good of the society.”

The NSGF chairman urged that the celebration of the prophet’s birth should serve as a moment for spiritual rejuvenation and as a reminder for Nigerians to come together in prayer for unity, stability, and progress, particularly during these challenging times.

Peoples Democratic Party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged Muslim Ummah to strengthen their resolve for a national rebirth to overcome the biting economic hardship and worsening insecurity fuelled by the anti-people policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, the party urged Nigerians to use the occasion to reinforce their hope in the Almighty Allah for direction as well as care for one another especially at this critical time when millions of citizens have been subjected to misery, hopelessness and utter destitution as a result of bad governance by the APC.

“Eid-el-Maulud, the celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW), offers humanity and indeed our nation, especially leaders at all levels, the rare opportunity to retrace our steps and submit to the Will of the Almighty Allah in all our dealings as exemplified in the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet,” it stated.

Lamenting that most Nigerians could not afford to celebrate and enjoy with their loved ones on an occasion as significant as the Eid-el Maulud, the PDP counseled leaders whose decisions and policies inflict hardship and pain on citizens to use this occasion for deep introspection.

Ologunagba said, “For the umpteenth time, the PDP demands that the federal government immediately review all life-discounting and suffocating policies, particularly the increase in the pump price of petroleum products, hike in taxes, tariffs and other anti-people policies which have consequential asphyxiating effect on the lives of Nigerians.”

Siminalayi Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged Muslim faithful to show love, tolerance, perseverance, patriotism and commitment to the growth and development of the State.

The governor gave the advice yesterday, in his massage to felicitate Muslim faithful as they celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Fubara urged the Muslims to use the lessons of the 12th day of the third month of Rabi’ al-Awwal to reflect on the core teachings of the Prophet, and intercede for one another as exemplified by the sacrifices he made for humanity.

“The occasion, yet again, provides an opportunity to reflect deeply on the need for greater application of the Prophet’s teachings bordering on piety, charity, patience, resilience, justice and peaceful coexistence,” he added.

Mohammed Bago

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, charged the Muslim faithful to emulate the Prophet for the sustenance of peace in the country and globally.

Bago, in a statement, also called on Muslim Ummah to daily reflect deeply on the life and times of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

He enjoined adherents of Islam to continue to be peaceful as Prophet Muhammad lived a life worthy of emulation by all, maintaining that, “Prophet Mohammed remains a good and perfect example for Muslims.”

He pointed out that “love, perseverance, sacrifice, tolerance, and humility among other virtues He portrayed, distinguished him from other Prophets.”

Caleb Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Muslims in the state and beyond on the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud.

In a press statement, by his Director of Press, Gyang Bere, the governor emphasised the profound significance of Eid-el-Maulud for the Muslim community, noting Prophet Muhammad’s crucial role in spreading the message of Islam and fostering peace and unity among followers.

He encouraged Muslims to use the celebration to reflect on the life, teachings, and the values the Prophet promoted, such as compassion, justice, and mercy, and enjoined them to leverage the celebration to foster unity and solidarity within the Muslim community and to pray for peace and security both in Plateau State and across Nigeria.

He also called on them to pray for wisdom and guidance for leaders to effectively address the nation’s current challenges and ensure good governance.

Glo Celebrates with Muslims

Digital Solutions Provider, Globacom, has congratulated Nigerian Muslims on the celebration of Eid el Maulud, calling on them to seize the occasion of remembrance of the birthday of Prophet Mohammed to pray for a better and more peaceful Nigeria.

In a goodwill message to felicitate the Muslim faithful, Globacom, urged the Muslim Ummah to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Mohammed with optimism and hope for a better Nigeria.

“We congratulate our Muslim brethren on this unique occasion, and urge them to use the period to pray for the rapid economic recovery and peace of our beloved nation,” the company said.

It called on Muslims to remember that the birth of Prophet Mohammed was heralded by peace and goodwill and encouraged them to take advantage of the celebration to extend hands of fellowship by sharing things with neighbours, particularly the less privileged.

Akpabio, Barau, Musa, Kalu

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; His Deputy Jibrin Barau, Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa and the Chief Whip of the 9th Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, have charged Muslim faithful in the country to be inspired by Prophet Muhammad’s virtues of harmony, love and service to humanity as they celebrate his birthday.

They gave the advice in separate statements yesterday to celebrate Muslims on the feast of Id-el-Maulud.

Akpabio’s statement read: “Distinguished Muslim brothers and sisters, on behalf of my family, constituents and the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I extend warm felicitations to you all on the occasion of Eid el Maulud, the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

“As you celebrate this important Muslim feast, I pray that this auspicious day brings peace, joy, and blessings to our great nation and the world at large. I enjoin you to imbibe the teachings of the Holy Prophet and be inspired to live in harmony, love and service to humanity.

Barau urged fellow Muslims to use the occasion of Maulud to reflect on the virtues of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), and described the noble prophet as a role model to all.

“As we celebrate the birthday of our noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW), let us reflect on his virtues and teachings and follow his examples in our daily activities.

“Let us imbibe the lessons of compassion, peace and support for one another as preached by our noble Prophet,” he said.

He reiterated the National Assembly’s commitment to continue to enact the necessary legislation to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in tackling the country’s challenges.

Musa, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, urged the Muslim community and all Nigerians to continue to pray for peace, stability and prosperity in the country, stressing the importance of unity in overcoming the challenges the nation faces.

Kalu, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatization and former Governor of Abia State, congratulated the Muslim ummah on the occasion of Eid-el- Maulud in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him).

He called on religious leaders to use their platforms to advocate peace and unity among Nigerians regardless of ethnic, religious and political differences, stressed that Nigeria’s diversity should be explored for growth and development.

Sheriff Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has also congratulated Muslims as they celebrated 2024 Eid-el-Maulud, yesterday.

In a statement yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, the governor urged Muslims to use the occasion to pray for the peace and prosperity of the state and country at large.

According to Oborevwori, the country was in dire straits, which required the sincere prayers of all citizens to overcome the economic and security challenges currently bedeviling it.

He urged Muslims in the state and other parts of the country to emulate the exemplary leadership of the Holy Prophet by promoting peaceful existence any where they live.

“Let us remember to pray sincerely for our country to attain greater harmony and advancement among our fellow citizens, regardless of their origin or religion, and to foster a stronger dedication to the peace, unity, and stability of the country.”

IGP Promises Enhanced Security

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, assured the citizens of Nigeria, that the police would put in place adequate security measures to ensure a peaceful and secured environment during the 2024 Eid-el-Maulud celebrations.

To this end, Egbetokun, directed CPs and their respective Zonal AIGs to deploy personnel and resources to high-risk areas, including major highways, places of worship, and public gathering points to guarantee peaceful celebration.

The police boss also extended his warm felicitations to the Muslim faithful, praying for a joyous and harmonious celebration and emphasising the force’s collaboration with other security agencies, community leaders, and stakeholders to ensure a secure and incident-free celebration across the length and breath of the country.