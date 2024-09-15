X-raying Yahaya Bello’s Political Ideology

By Abdul Mohammed Lawal

Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s tenure as Governor of Kogi State from 2016 to 2024 was marked by significant achievements and a distinctive political ideology, famously known as the “New Direction.” This ideology, which sought to overhaul governance in Kogi State, was rooted in principles of youth empowerment, infrastructural development, security, and inclusivity. However, the journey to institutionalizing this ideology was far from smooth, as it faced numerous trials from its conceptual inception to the successful transition of power in 2024. This is a story of resilience, strategic foresight, and the enduring impact of a vision that continues to shape Kogi State’s future.

Bello’s rise to power was unconventional, and in a way that only fate designed. As the youngest governor in Nigeria at the time, he was an outsider in a political landscape dominated by older, more established figures. His emergence was seen as a disruption of the status quo, and it immediately set the stage for the trials that would define his administration. From the outset, Bello was met with skepticism and resistance from those who doubted his ability to lead and from political adversaries, especially from Kogi East, who viewed his rise as a threat to their established interests.

Central to the “New Direction” agenda was Bello’s commitment to youth empowerment. As a youth himself and recognizing that Kogi State’s future depended on the active participation of its younger population, Bello prioritized policies that included youth in governance and decision-making processes across the board. However, this focus on youth empowerment was met with criticism and pushback from traditional political actors who felt sidelined by the younger generation. The challenge for Bello was not just to implement these policies but to win over a sceptical political class that was resistant to change.

Infrastructural development was another cornerstone of Bello’s political ideology, and it’s a blessing that hasn’t been celebrated enough. Under the “New Direction,” significant investments were made in roads, healthcare, education, and other critical infrastructure to retell the Kogi story. However, these efforts were not without their challenges. The state’s limited resources, coupled with the high expectations of the electorate, placed immense pressure on Bello’s administration to deliver results quickly. Additionally, the politicization of infrastructure projects by opposition parties created obstacles that Bello had to navigate carefully to maintain public support.

Security was a major concern in Kogi State when Bello, took office. The state was plagued by issues such as kidnapping, armed robbery, and communal clashes. Addressing these challenges became a top priority for Bello and the “New Direction,” who introduced innovative security measures, including the establishment of a state-wide vigilante network (KSV). However, the implementation of these measures faced significant opposition from those who benefitted from the prevailing insecurity, but the win was non-negotiable. Bello’s resolve to restore order and security in the state was tested repeatedly, but his commitment ultimately made Kogi a safe haven.

The political trials faced by Bello and the “New Direction” were not limited to policy implementation, it was a whole new experience that rebirthed how Kogites politick anew. Internally, he had to contend with dissent within his party and administration because the power play was enormous. Managing a diverse team with varying interests required astute political acumen. Although Bello’s assertive and unyielding leadership style helped him maintain control, friction with some political allies over time were unavoidable. Smooth-sailing through these internal dynamics was important for the success of the “New Direction,” as no internal rift was given ground to be significant enough to have derailed his administration’s objectives.

Externally, Bello’s political ideology was constantly under attack from opposition parties and critics who sought to undermine his efforts. The opposition capitalized on any perceived shortcomings of the “New Direction” to rally public sentiment against Bello’s administration. These sentiments were not due to personal shortcomings or non-performance; rather, they were ethnically driven, based on how fate brought him to power. These external pressures required Bello to be constantly on the alert, employing a combination of strategic communication and political maneuvering to protect his administration’s achievements and maintain public confidence.

Despite these trials, Bello remained focused on his vision for a better Kogi State of all dreams, and the “New Direction” prevailed. During his leadership, his political ideologies began to take root as more people who once let their divides and emotions guide their thinking, particularly the youth, started to see the tangible benefits of his policies. The construction of long-neglected roads, the improvement of healthcare facilities and revolutionary healthcare initiatives, and the enhancement of security all contributed to a growing acceptance. However, the true test of Bello’s political school of thought came as his tenure neared its end and the question of succession became increasingly urgent.

At that time, the future of the “New Direction” depended on the successful transition of power, and Kogites wanted to know who the next leader would be. This big test of Bello’s ability to identify and support a successor who would carry forward his legacy was a critical trial in the final years of his administration because he had groomed numerous leaders that different sections of the state already looked up to. His choice of Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, as his successor was met with both hope and scepticism, but the last seven months have proven this decision right.

As Bello’s tenure ended in January 2024, the transition to Ododo’s leadership marked an all important moment in the history of Kogi State and the “New Direction.” The successful election of Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, was a clear victory for Bello’s political ideology, demonstrating that his vision for Kogi State had gained widespread acceptance, and the litigation in the aftermath only served to affirm that. However, this victory did not come easily. It was the result of meticulous planning, strategic alliances, and an uncommon commitment to the principles that had guided Bello’s administration for eight years.

With that success, the “New Direction” transitioned into a new phase they christened the “Continuity and Consolidation” administration. The continuity of Bello’s political ideology was no longer just a theoretical possibility; it was a reality. Ododo’s administration was tasked with building on the foundation laid by Bello and ensuring that the principles of sustainable development remained central to the state’s governance. This continuity was crucial for the long-term success, as it provided the stability needed to institutionalize the policies and reforms initiated under Bello’s leadership.

The administration of Yahaya Bello sought to ensure that Bello’s political ideologies would endure beyond individual leadership changes, and become a permanent feature of Kogi State’s governance. The challenge was to ensure that Ododo would not only continue the policies of the “New Direction” but also command the same level of respect and trust that Yahaya Bello had established; and the last seven months has been a beauty. Rightly enough, through the recent efforts to institutionalize the “New Direction,” the broader impact of Bello’s political ideology began to be felt more in Kogi State.

Even though much has not been said about this, Bello’s political school of thought is increasingly seen as a model that could be replicated across Nigeria, and offer solutions to some of the country’s most pressing issues. By highlighting the tangible achievements of his administration, Bello was able to present his political ideology as a viable governance model that could address the needs of other states. This broader influence also impacted his journey for the 2023 presidency, advocating for the adoption of New Direction-inspired policies at the federal level.

Seeking the ticket of the APC for the presidency also came with its peculiar challenges, which posed Bello as a threat to those who should ordinarily see him as a national asset. But as a Kogite, I speak with a lot of pride anytime I recount how this Agassa traveller made history as the first Kogite to contest in the presidential primaries of a ruling party. The trials faced by Yahaya Bello’s political ideology ultimately shaped its success. Each challenge tested the resilience of the “New Direction,” yet through strategic foresight, effective leadership, and commitment to his vision, Bello keeps overcoming these trials and ensuring the continuity of his political school of thought.

However, the story of Bello’s political journey is far from over. Despite the successes he has achieved, Yahaya Bello is currently facing what many view as a politically motivated witch hunt. This campaign against him appears to be driven by fellow political actors who are threatened by his revolutionary approach to politicking. These individuals, fearing that Bello’s rapid rise in the national space and lack of a recognized godfather could upset the established political order, are attempting to curtail his influence before he fully blossoms into a figure they fear.

But like every history maker, Bello’s journey comes with a price—a price too heavy for the shallow-minded to comprehend. His political adversaries may seek to undermine him, but their efforts only serve to highlight the strength of his character and the potency of his vision. It is already an established fact that Bello is a key player in the North Central geopolitical zone, a region that continues to push for its contributions to national development to be fully recognized and appreciated.

The best, however, is yet to come. Alhaji Yahaya Bello is a political force that will continue to sprout and manifest, not just in Kogi State but across the nation. His trials, far from weakening him, have only fortified his resolve. As the “New Direction” ideology continues to influence governance in Kogi and beyond, Bello’s place in Nigeria’s political history will be defined by how he overcame his trials to become a national figure of importance. The legacy of Alhaji Yahaya Bello is still being written, and the trials he endures today will only serve to enhance the story of his eventual triumph.

Thank you Alhaji Yahaya Bello for all that you have given. With the “New Direction” that you found and sustained, Kogi State can only get better from here.

*Mohammed Lawal, a public affairs analyst and media practitioner, writes from Kogi State.