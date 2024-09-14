Plateau Launches First Drugs, Medical Commodities Management Programme in Nigeria

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has inaugurated the state Drugs and Medical Commodities Management Agency, PS-DMCMA Pharma-Grade warehouse.



It is a partnership between the state and the federal government and other partners to improve the health of Plateau citizens.

Governor Mutfwang also flagged off the Plateau State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance system and urged citizens to familiarise themselves with the service and utilise it to enhance their health and well-being.



The state-of-the-art facility equipped with modern technology and designed to global standards, includes a cold room that maintains temperatures below -80°C, a modern forklift capable of reaching heights of 3.5 meters, pallets for efficient movement of supplies, a mini-quality control laboratory for preliminary pharmaceutical assessments, and a drug information centre to monitor adverse drug reactions and combat counterfeit medicines.

Speaking at the event, Mutfwang reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the healthcare facilities in the state and stated the warehouse is a beacon of hope, progress, and collective dedication to affordable healthcare.



His words: “It is with immense pleasure and gratitude to God Almighty that we gather here today for two landmark events in the history of our beloved Plateau State: the official commissioning of the Pharma-Grade Warehouse of the Plateau State Drugs and Medical Commodities Management Agency (PS-DMCMA) and the flagging-off of the Plateau State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (PLASEMSAS).



“The vision for these initiatives was conceived in September 2023, exactly one year later, we celebrate their successful execution. This moment is not merely about the unveiling of physical structures, but a testament to our unwavering commitment to improving the health and well-being of all Plateau citizens.



“My administration places a high value on access to quality and affordable healthcare, given its crucial role in enhancing the lives and living standards of our people. This new Pharma-Grade Warehouse will serve as a cornerstone of our efforts to build a sustainable healthcare infrastructure, ensuring the availability of essential medicines and vaccines across all 17 local government areas, especially where they are most needed.”

The governor also disclosed that the agency would support local pharmaceutical production, saying, “The unveiling of five locally manufactured products is commendable, and we will provide all necessary support as the Agency liaises with NAFDAC to ensure sustainability.”

On the flag-off of the PLASEMSAS, he noted, “This marks a significant milestone in our journey toward ensuring accessible and quality healthcare for all. This initiative underscores our commitment to saving lives and reducing mortality rates, providing a lifeline in our healthcare system.

“The goal of PLASEMSAS is to offer a consolidated emergency medical service and ambulance system that delivers prompt, efficient, and accessible care at no cost within the first 48 hours of an emergency. This initiative aims to eliminate the financial delays often encountered in critical situations, ensuring that timely care is available to all. I urge all Plateau citizens to familiarise themselves with this service and utilise it to enhance their health and well-being.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have worked tirelessly to bring these projects to fruition. Special thanks go to the Coordinating and Supervising Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate, for his partnership in improving the health of our people; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Ms. Kachollom Daju, for her efficiency and dedication; and the National Coordinator of the National Product Supply Chain Management Program (NPSCMP), Pharm. Celine Onunkwo, for her leadership in driving this programme.”

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of PS-DMCMA, Kim Bot, noted the facility would enhance drug availability, improve healthcare access, enhance patients’ outcomes, and strengthen healthcare outcomes.