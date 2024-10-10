  • Thursday, 10th October, 2024

Plateau LG Polls: Voting Time Extended amidst Large Turnout, late Arrival of Materials 

Nigeria | 24 mins ago

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC)  yesterday  extended closing time for voting from 3.00p.m to 5.00p.m to accommodate large turnout electorate in the  local government elections.

A statement signed by Head of Media of PLASIEC, Mr. Koro Yakubu, said: “The commission hereby   notifies  the general public, political parties, candidates, and all stakeholders that the time for the conduct of the ongoing local government elections in Plateau State has been extended. 

“The election, which was scheduled for 8.00a.m to 3.00p.m has now been extended by two hours and is expected to end by 5.00p.m in the affected polling units.  “This extension has become necessary due to unforeseen challenges encountered in some areas as regards the late arrival of sensitive materials  in certain polling units across the state.

“The commission is actively addressing this issue and working to ensure that all materials are deployed accordingly and every voter exercises their franchise.

“The technical hitch earlier experienced with the Voter Accreditation Software (VVS) in some polling units across the state has been resolved as the Presiding Officers have since reverted to the use of the manual registers and voting has commenced as stated by the Chairman of the Commission, Plangji Cishak.

“Our technical team is, however, working around the clock to resolve this issue to restore seamless operations.”

Yakubu assured the people that PLASIEC is fully committed to ensuring the credibility of the election and  assured all citizens that every vote will count and that no eligible voter will be disenfranchised due to these delays.

The commission also appreciated the patience and understanding of the public, and we remain dedicated to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections.

Meanwhile, collations of results in the largely peaceful exercise has begun in various collation centres at press time.

