‘Infrastructure Devt, Effective Governance Needed to Unlock Rivers’ Blue Economy Potential’

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Stakeholders and experts have identified effective governance as the most potent tool to unlock the dormant wealth in the Blue Economy available to the Rivers State Government.

This was the highlight at the opening day of the Press Week of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Rivers State.

The stakeholders said infrastructure development, effective governance, and sustainable practices as well as stakeholders’ engagement are crucial to unlocking the blue economy potential of the state.

The Chairman of the Chapel, Mr. Amaechi Okonkwo, stated this in his welcome address during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Correspondents’ Week in Port Harcourt yesterday.

Okonkwo said Rivers State being as rich in ocean resources as in oil and gas, should also position itself as a premium maritime state by deploying the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and job creation.

He said: “The state possesses significant blue economy potential, particularly in fisheries, tourism and maritime transport, contributing about 35 per cent to the state’s GDP. To unlock this potential, infrastructure development, effective governance, sustainable practices and stakeholder engagement are crucial.

“We believe that to be able to do this, there are some necessary steps the state needs to take to align with the vision and goals of the federal administration for creating that ministry of blue economy at this time, hence the choice of the theme for this year’s Correspondents’ Week.”

In her remarks, the President of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA), Dr. Chinyere Nwoga, said the chamber has enjoyed a lot of goodwill from journalists in Rivers State.

Nwoga said: “We are happy and proud of the solid and harmonious relationship we have with the media and journalists. The Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce has enjoyed a lot of goodwill from journalists.

“Journalists, generally, are multi-functioned, holding public officers accountable, ensuring transparency, shaping the voice of the populace and ensuring that important issues are brought up for discourse. Journalists also provide a platform for women to be heard.

“We rely on the media to get a balanced account of what is happening. We also know of your unbiased assessment of issues. We expect journalists to be fairest and conveyors of truth and justice. We are not unaware of the challenges you face in trying to do your job.”

She stated that PHCCIMA shares some tenets with the media and has been ensuring transparency, accountability, and strict adherence to best global practices.

The PHCCIMA president said: “The mission of the chamber is to remain a voice for the business community and to support businesses and start-ups through business support and member-to-member patronage.”

Also in his remarks, Chairman of NUJ in the state, Mr. Paul Bazia, lauded the Correspondents’ Chapel for delving into the issue of blue economy, which is part of the development communication plan of the new leadership of the union

Bazia said: “Few months ago when we were searching for new leadership for NUJ, we promised that in the next three years, the union would be setting an agenda for development communication.

“The Correspondents’ Chapel has come up with what partly describes what we are looking towards. We are setting an agenda for economic diversification.”

THISDAY observed that theme of the event is: ‘Blue Economy: Starting Steps for Rivers State’, while the sub-theme is: ‘Enhancing the Economic Welfare of Journalists in a Period of Economic Crisis’