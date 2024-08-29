Plateau to Inaugurate Hackathon Committee to Empower Youths on Innovative Technologies, Waste Management

Funmi Ogundare





The Plateau State Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology is set to launch the state’s Hackathon Committee with the goal of empowering local youths to create innovative tech solutions for key issues in education, waste management, smart agriculture, and climate change.

The programme scheduled to hold on August 30, at the ministry, represents the start of a collaborative effort between the Quality Education Development Associates (QEDA) and the Ministry.

The commissioner, Prof. Goselle Obed Nanjul, in a statement, emphasised that the partnership underscores a commitment to youth development and local initiatives.

According to him, “By involving tertiary students in real-world problem-solving, we aim to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship crucial for our community’s sustainable growth.”

The hackathon, he stated, will offer a platform for students to present their ideas and promote creative solutions to local challenges and address urgent issues within Plateau State, helping students create relevant and impactful solutions.

“This initiative will also bridge the gap between academia and industry, allowing students to gain valuable insights from professionals while working on real-world projects.”

Nanjul noted that the solutions developed will support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on responsible consumption, climate action, and partnerships.

The Hackathon Committee will oversee the planning and execution of the event, ensuring it meets its goals and provides a meaningful experience for participants.

Winners will receive cash prizes, certificates, and mentorship opportunities to further develop their ideas. “Together, we can inspire the next generation of innovators and contribute to Plateau State’s sustainable development,” the commissioner stated.