NERC Restates Commitment to Ensure Quality Service Delivery to Consumers

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has reiterated its commitment to ensure good services delivery to all consumers by the distribution company across the country.



The Director General, NERC , Lanre Onilu gave this assurance while speaking at Consumer Complaints Resolution meeting in Lokoja, the state capital yesterday.



The DG, represented by the Commissioner of Consumers Affairs, Aisha Mahmud, stated the commission was in Kogi State to listen to all complaints of the consumers

and resolve them amicably .



He highlighted some the mandates of the commission as the monitoring of the electricity industry, managing the electricity consumers , protecting both consumers and Discos, issuing licences and ensuring that Discos fulfil their obligations.



The Managing Director of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company who was represented the Kogi Regional Manager, Mr. Olaseani Aginpopo, assured the general public that AEDC is poised to provide regular supply of electricity in the state.



He pointed out that no fewer 13000 meters have been earmarked for the people of the state in 2024.



He urged all customers to embrace metering to enable the AEDC to deliver quality services, noting that the provision of electricity is party social services and not really business concern.



The Managing Director pointed that that was why Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission so that the Discos would not make abnormal profit.

He therefore solicited for the operation of the people of Kogi State, stressing that all the complaints would be adequately addressed.